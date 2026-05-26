Authorities in a popular American tourist resort are investigating whether the death of three women may be down to a serial killer.

It's believed that up to two million Americans a year visit the Mexican resort of Puerto Vallarta, which is known for its incredible beaches, vibrant nightlife and incredible water sports.

While roughly 3.8 million people visit Puerto Vallarta every single year, it's American citizens who make up more than three-quarters of international visitors.

The popular travel destination has become marred with tragic deaths in recent times though, with three women, all said to be in their mid-30s, dying this month.

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The first victim was discovered by police near Rancho El Pirulí in the Chimborazo area on May 10, while another woman's body was discovered at a roadside stop along a highway just a matter of days later.

Puerto Vallarta is a popular tourist destination (Getty Stock Photo)

And officials discovered a third body on a dirt road in the Parque Las Palmas neighborhood in recent days.

The victim's body showed signs of violence, Mexico News Daily reported, with the woman said to have tattoos on her neck, hand and arm.

These distinctive tattoos were uncovered, including a name which may well help identify the victim, as well as ink of a skull, and a woman with horns.

The three women were partially undressed when they were found, according to local authorities.

Police are now investigating whether there is any link between the three murders amid worries a serial killer could be on the loose.

Cops are also exploring the possibility that the victims were killed away from the popular Mexican tourist destination before being transported to Puerto Vallarta.

An investigation into the deaths is ongoing (Alfredo ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)

It comes just months after tourists were stranded in the sunshine location following the death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known more commonly as 'El Mencho', was killed.

The leader of the Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) drug cartel was killed in February, which lead to violent protests in Puerto Vallarta.

Adryan Moorefield, from Dallas, had been holidaying there and spoke to CNN about his struggles to get home.

"It was such a complete shocker, and it almost felt like being in the twilight zone," he told the outlet. "We’ve been to PV before and thought that this would be a no brainer place to come and do a quick, easy beach vacation.”

Many other American tourists were stranded at the time of the violence.