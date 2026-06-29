Signs you've drunk too much alcohol as World Cup fans issued serious warning
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Signs you've drunk too much alcohol as World Cup fans issued serious warning

Drink-drive deaths have hit their highest level since 2009, with alcohol involved in around one in five fatal road crashes

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Topics: Health, Food and Drink

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford