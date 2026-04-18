Despite the ceasefire agreement, tensions between the US and Iran have not backed down – in fact, they are escalating as Tehran issues a warning after claiming Donald Trump had lied.

Things have been heating up as the two nations continue their negotiations for the second week after a ceasefire agreement was made on April 8 and mediated in Pakistan.

However, just because missiles are no longer being fired, doesn’t mean the US isn’t coming down hard on the owners of the Strait of Hormuz passageway.

Since the war, Iran has closed down operations through the Strait, meaning that essential oil travel has been halted for many tankers – including to the US.

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But despite gas prices rising in response, Donald Trump came out to scathe that Iran is fighting a losing battle.

Now, this is just one of the many claims Trump has made since the war began, and Iran has since called him out for apparently lying. This time for ‘seven claims’ in the space of an hour.

Donald Trump has been called out (Salwan Georges/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Iranian officials have revealed that the Strait’s shipping route may be closed for travel again, but it depends on the US’s next move.

Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf went on to write a scathing X post, where he accused the POTUS of making things up, stating: “The President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false.”

He added: “The President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false. 2. They did not win the war with these lies, and they certainly will not get anywhere in negotiations either. 3. With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open. 4- Passage through the Strait of Hormuz shall be conducted based on the ‘designated route’ and with ‘Iranian authorization.’

Iran previously announced that the Strait of Hormuz had been reopened for commercial shipping, but it isn’t guaranteed.





Ghalibaf also wrote that, ‘whether the Strait is open or closed and the regulations governing it will be determined by the field, not by social media’.

Speaking of social media, Trump has been very active on his own social media platform, Truth Social, regarding the Iran negotiation.

Just yesterday, Trump wrote that most of the negotiation points had been agreed upon, and that Iran had made a ‘lifelong’ promise.

In a recent statement on the Iran conflict, Trump wrote: “The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

However, as the Strait is an important passage for one fifth of the world’s oil, they might just have one card to play.

UNILAD reached out to the White House for comment.