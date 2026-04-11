Donald Trump has made a shocking claim about Iranians and the reason they continue to live as the POTUS prepares to negotiate terms of his ceasefire with the nation.

Trump, who began his presidential campaign touting his vow to ‘stop wars’ and not start] them, has been getting heat from all angles when it comes to the war on Iran.

With what began as a flurry of attacks by the US and Israel on February 28, became weeks of missiles, deaths, and destruction – culminating in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Since then, controversial MAGA commentators who once supported Trump’s policies, have hit out at the president, and have also faced his retaliatory wrath.

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But now, Trump is putting his focus back on the Iranians and has made a chilling claim about the reason its citizens continue to live.

Donald Trump explained why Iranians are still alive today (Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

This comes just hours ahead of the planned negotiations between the US and Iran, where authorities are set to meet in Pakistan to hash out a peace deal once and for all.

On Tuesday April 7, Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire just after Trump threatened to destroy the entire country.

But just days into the ceasefire, Trump took to his social media channel to explain just why he’s allowed the nation to stay alive.

According to him, it’s so they can settle their deal once and for all.

He wrote on Truth Social: "The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are attending the talks on behalf of the US, while Iran's delegation is already there, having arrived on Thursday.

He said it was so they could 'negotiate' (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Even Vice President JD Vance has warned the Iranian regime as he left for Islamabad for the talks today that ‘if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand’.

He added, per the Express: “If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive."

Trump’s war on Iran hasn’t been taken well by even those who used to support him heavily in the media.

Controversial MAGA commentators including Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones came under fire by Trump on April 9, with him calling them out for their apparent ‘low IQs’.

He said of Carlson, Kelly, Owens, and Jones: "They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too! Look at their past, look at their record. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did!"