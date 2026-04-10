The group of controversial MAGA commentators including Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have been torn to shreds by President Trump in a furious and revealing tirade on social media.

Once the president's closest ideological allies and his biggest cheerleaders, the events of recent weeks and months have seen these conservative talking heads increasingly speak up against Trump's war against Iran, citing his campaign pledge - 'I'm not going to start wars, I'm going to stop wars'

But President Trump came out swinging on Thursday night, April 9, and tore apart the careers and reputations of those who helped catapult him to power, twice. Pointing to Carlson, Kelly, Owens, and Jones, he said their anti-war stance was because they had 'low IQs'.

In his extremely lengthy post, the president added: "They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too! Look at their past, look at their record. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did!"

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Candace Owens has long been a Trump supporter, but the president turned on her on Thursday night (Paul Aiken/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

The furious attack on his own MAGA outriders followed a difficult few weeks for the president's personal approval rating and public opinion on his war with Israel against Iran, which more than 56 percent of the public disapprove of.

Some of the pundits he used to lavish praise on, such as Carlson, have been highly critical of Trump's nebulous war aims and, at times, terrifying rhetoric.

In recent days, this prompted the former Fox News commentator to denounce the president's stated aim to end Iranian civilization and told his allies that 'it's time to say no,' to the Commander-in-Chief.

Carlson's fellow Fox alumnus Kelly has also been highly critical of how Trump has handled the war, even telling the president to 'f***ing shut up about that sh*t' after he warned Iran would 'die tonight'.

Before his civilization-ending comment that drew widespread outrage, Trump had repeated his threats to commit what is widely understood as a violation of the Geneva Convention, by eliminating civilian infrastructure to punish the regime in Tehran, as well as Iran's 91 million citizens.

Tucker Carlson is one of the most influential commentators on the right of American politics (Olivier Touron / AFP via Getty Images)

He said: "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F***in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell.”

For many in MAGA world, these comments eroded a key pillar of their support for Trump over the past decade, namely his repeated anti-war position that has been degraded by his direct involvement in starting two wars in just the past four months.

This led alt-right podcaster Candace Owens to tell her audience that the president is no longer all there, saying that it's 'time to put Grandpa up in a home.' In response, Trump called her 'crazy' and roasted her over being sued by Brigitte Macron.

He said that France's First Lady, who is suing Owens for defamation after she repeateddly claimed Macron is a man, is 'a far more beautiful woman than Candace'. He added: "In fact, it’s not even close."

Explaining away their recent criticism, Trump said: "They’re not 'MAGA,' they’re losers, just trying to latch on to MAGA."

President Trump's Truth Social post in full

With critics on all sides, Donald Trump decided to unload with both barrels on his former allies (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs.

They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too! Look at their past, look at their record. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did!

They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some “free” and cheap publicity.

Now they think they get some “clicks” because they have Third Rate Podcasts, but nobody’s talking about them, and their views are the opposite of MAGA — Or I wouldn’t have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE.

MAGA agrees with me, and just gave CNN a 100% Approval Rating of “TRUMP,” not Hand Flailing Fools like Tucker Carlson, who couldn’t even finish College, he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same — Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist! Or Megyn Kelly, who nastily asked me the now famous, “Only Rosie O’Donnell,” question, or “Crazy” Candace Owens, who accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit.

Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it’s not even close! Or Bankrupt Alex Jones, who says some of the dumbest things, and lost his entire fortune, as he should have, for his horrendous attack on the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, ridiculously claiming it was a hoax.

These so-called “pundits” are LOSERS, and they always will be! Now Fake News CNN, The Failing New York Times, and all of the other Radical Left “News” Organizations, are “hailing” them, and giving them “positive” press for the first time in their lives.

They’re not “MAGA,” they’re losers, just trying to latch on to MAGA. As President, I could get them on my side anytime I want to, but when they call, I don’t return their calls because I’m too busy on World and Country Affairs and, after a few times, they go “nasty,” just like Marjorie “Traitor” Brown, but I no longer care about that stuff, I only care about doing right for our Country. MAGA is about WINNING and STRENGTH in not allowing Iran to have Nuclear Weapons.

MAGA is about MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and these people have no idea how to do that, BUT I DO, because THE UNITED STATES IS NOW THE “HOTTEST” COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD!

President DONALD J. TRUMP