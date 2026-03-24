Iran have slammed Donald Trump on what they dub 'fake' peace claims after warning the president on the 'special plans' they have for the US and its allies.

The US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran last month which saw Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei killed.

However, the supreme leader has since been replaced and the regime in Iran has far from folded.

Following the joint US-Israel attack on February 28, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at US military bases across the likes of Dubai, Kuwait and Qatar.

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In recent days, Trump threatened to destroy Iran’s energy infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz wasn't reopened.

The blockage of Hormuz has seen energy prices soar worldwide, with the conflict in the Middle East impacting people across the globe.

(SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Taking to Truth Social on Saturday (March 21), the president said: "If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!"

Iran has spoken about having 'special plans' for the US and Israel, which they say will remove 'hope of negotiations'.

A source told Iran's state-run Fars News Agency: "Tonight, special events are planned for Tel Aviv and some regional allies of the US and Israel that will completely remove the hope of negotiations from the minds of the aggressors."

A message posted on Telegram by the agency added: "Informed officials in Iran announced that there were no negotiations and emphasized that until the US completely withdrew, evacuated its bases in the region, paid compensation, and received valid guarantees not to repeat the aggression, neither would the war end nor would the Strait of Hormuz be reopened."

It stated that even if the war was to come to a close, 'the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not return to the pre-war situation'.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has denied Iran is having talks with the US (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Trump stated on Monday (March 23) that he had instructed the US Department of Defense 'to postpone any and all military strikes' against Iran following proposed peace talks.

"They want very much to make a deal. We’d like to make a deal, too," Trump added to reporters.

"We’re doing a five-day period, we’ll see how that goes. And if it goes well, we’re going to end up settling this. Otherwise, we’ll just keep bombing our little hearts out."

On the other hand, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a post on X that 'no negotiations have been held with the US'.

"Fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped," he added on social media.

The White House say that while no formal meetings between US and Iranian officials are planned at this stage, the situation is 'fluid'.

Karoline Leavitt, Press Secretary for the White House, told the BBC: "These are sensitive diplomatic discussions and the US will not negotiate through the press. This is a fluid situation, and speculation about meetings should not be deemed as final until they are formally announced by the White House."