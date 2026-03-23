Donald Trump has been slammed after taking to his social media platform Truth Social with a post containing an awkward mistake.

The president posted on Truth Social saying that the US and Iran have had 'very good and productive conversations' about the ongoing war, which was started in February when the US and Israel launched joint attacks on the Middle Eastern country.

In the post, Trump said that he had told the Department of War - renamed from the Department of Defence - to 'postpone' US attacks on power plants and energy infrastructure in Iran for five days.

Trump's post has come as the price of oil spiked to around $113 a barrel, after being around $70 a barrel before the US and Israeli attacks began.

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Iran has since blocked shipping through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, through which around 20 percent of global oil shipping passes.

Trump took to Truth Social with the post (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Some have speculated that Trump's post is an attempt to bring oil prices down again, and they did fall to $97.47 a barrel after the post, before going back up to $104.

When he first made the post, some took to the comments on social media to point an embarrassing error.

Donald Trump's spelling mistake on Truth Social

This was that in one section, Trump appeared to misspelled the word 'which' as 'witch', causing one person to speculate: “Look at all of the grammatical and spelling errors.

"This was RUSHED in PANIC.”

The president seemed to misspell 'which' with 'witch' in his Truth Social post (Truth Social)

'Totally embarassing'

Others also took to social media to share their thoughts, with one writing: “Trump's making insane spelling mistakes in his latest post. Totally embarrassing."

Meanwhile, another posted: “A lot of spelling errors on that post by Trump....God forbid if his twitter is hacked some day."

The original post has since been deleted, though not before someone took a screenshot of it to preserve it, and replaced with one with the errors edited out.

Trump made the post in all capitals, which he often does when posting.

Trump has since made a corrected version of the post (Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

In the subsequent corrected post, the US president wrote: "I AM PLEASED TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST.

"BASED ON THE TENOR AND TONE OF THESE IN DEPTH, DETAILED, AND CONSTRUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS, WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD, SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS."

He concluded with his usual sign off: "THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!"