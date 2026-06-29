Donald Trump's approval ratings are his highest 'ever' – or so the president claims...

Many people don't like to blow their own trumpet. The POTUS, however, loves to.

He penned on Truth Social on June 29: "Highest Poll Numbers Ever. Even Higher than Election Day, November 5th.

"This despite the fact that, IRAN WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"

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Somebody has since asked Twitter AI bot Grok to clarify if Trump was telling the truth, and it turns out the truth was not being told on Truth Social (oh, the irony).

Grok responded: "No, it's not true. Recent polls (NYT, Gallup, Reuters/Ipsos, etc.) put Trump's approval at ~37-41% — near lows for his presidency.

"His historical high was 49% (first term). Post-election favorability was also higher (~54%). The claim doesn't match public data."

Ouch.

Donald Trump's approval ratings are nowhere near as good as he's made them out to be (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Sharing more detailed insight into his approval ratings, The Economist reports that the president's net approval rating is at -22.

As of June 23, just 37 percent of Americans approved and 59 percent disapproved. Meanwhile five percent were unsure.

Looking at Trump's ratings per issue, he was scoring the lowest when it came to inflation. In May, he was scoring -43 on this matter.

When it came to jobs and the economy, he was more than -20 (the second lowest scoring issue of the last couple of months).

In fact, Trump scored minus ratings on foreign policy, immigration, and crime as well. Four of the five matters had scored positively after his inauguration, proving that his ratings are actually plummeting rather than them being his 'highest pull numbers ever'.

Other polls have been slightly more forgiving when it comes to approval ratings though.

Yahoo! News reported the the following approval ratings for Trump (as of today, June 29):

Ballotpedia - 40 percent approval rating

RealClearPolitics - 40.3 percent approval rating

Quinnipiac University - 34 perfcent approval rating

The Economist/YouGov - 41 percent approval rating

Reuters/Ipsos - 36 percent approval rating

Fox News - 39 percent approval rating

While the POTUS' approval ratings are undeniably pretty low, they're not the lowest on record when it comes to presidents before him.

It's said that Harry S. Truman actually holds the lowest presidential approval ratings on record. In February 1952, Truman was at just 22 percent.

Trump achieved his lowest approval rating during his first term in office, according to Gallup News.

He was at a 34 percent approval rate in January 2021, shortly before Joe Biden took over.