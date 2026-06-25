Hollywood superstar Amy Adams has stunned fans by revealing she once successfully saved a man’s life after he was brutally stabbed in the neck, relying on first-aid skills she picked up for a short-lived TV role over two decades ago.

The six-time Academy Award nominee is widely celebrated for her powerhouse performances in blockbusters like Enchanted, Arrival, and American Hustle. But during a recent guest appearance on the popular SmartLess podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, the 51-year-old actress shared a jaw-dropping real-life hero moment that entirely eclipses her cinematic roles.

The harrowing incident unfolded on the streets of Santa Monica, California. Adams explained that she had just finished dining at her favorite local restaurant alongside her husband, Darren Le Gallo, their daughter Aviana, and her father, Richard Adams, when chaos suddenly erupted outside.

"We were in Santa Monica and coming out of our favorite restaurant," Adams recounted on the podcast. "And these people were screaming, and a guy was walking, and they're yelling, 'He's dying.' And my husband's like, 'That's blood.'"

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Recognizing the immediate, severe danger, Adams did not hesitate. She instructed her husband to stay back and protect their young daughter while she and her father sprinted straight toward the frantic commotion.

Amy Adams once saved a stabbing victim's life thanks to skills she learnt from a TV role (Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

Upon reaching the scene, they discovered a man bleeding profusely from a catastrophic stab wound to his neck while his friends completely panicked around him.

"He was bleeding and his friends were freaking out," Adams recalled.

By a stroke of luck, the family had beach towels with them. Adams and her father immediately began applying firm, intense pressure to the victim's neck wound to stem the flow of blood. Amid the life-threatening panic, the Man of Steel star found herself slipping into an uncanny state of hyper-focus, taking total control of the victim's psychological state to keep him from bleeding out before emergency services could arrive.

"I'm sitting there somehow going, 'You need to calm your pulse rate. Take a deep breath in,'" Adams shared. "I literally was just so focused. I was like, 'The more you struggle, the faster you're going to bleed. Just lay down. Let's elevate this.'"

When asked how she managed to remain so remarkably steady and clear-headed during a bloody public crisis, Adams credited an incredibly obscure, unlikely chapter of her early acting career. Long before she became a household name, Adams had originally wanted to pursue a career in emergency medicine because she knew she was "good in a crisis," but shifted to acting after struggling with advanced mathematics.

However, her medical instincts were put to the test when she landed a role playing registered nurse Alice Doherty in the 2004 CBS medical drama Dr. Vegas. The series, which starred Rob Lowe, was famously a massive commercial flop and was abruptly cancelled after airing just five episodes.

In a further twist, she was later reunited with the man she had helped (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

To prepare for the brief, short-lived role, a young Adams had actively shadowed a real emergency room doctor. Those foundational lessons in basic first aid, wound pressure, and patient de-escalation remained tucked away in her mind for over twenty years, waiting for the exact moment a stranger's life hung in the balance.

Thanks to her rapid, decisive intervention and her father's assistance, the stabbing victim survived the horrific assault. In an even more remarkable twist, Adams revealed that she was completely blindsided by a tearful reunion with the survivor exactly one year later.

The actress was dining at another restaurant when a stranger suddenly walked up to her table.

"A guy walks up to me in the restaurant and he's like, 'I heard a story that you and your dad were on the scene of a guy getting stabbed,'" Adams said. "And I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, that's so funny you heard that story.' And then he showed me the scar on his neck. And I was like, 'Oh my god, it's you.' And it was him, and he was like all teary and he had his son with him. It was so crazy."