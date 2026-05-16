It was supposed to look effortless, but footage of Jennifer Lopez's exit from a New York City hotel this week has left people asking whether the whole thing was just a little too carefully choreographed.

The clip, taken outside a Four Seasons Hotel on Wednesday, shows Lopez, 56, lingering near the door as a stream of people filed out of the building.

Only once the path was clear did she make her move, stepping outside in what one observer described as a "runway worthy walk", before briefly waving to fans and climbing into the waiting vehicle.

The footage quickly spread across social media, with many calling out what they saw as calculated diva behavior.

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"This is peak celebrity nonsense: Jennifer Lopez literally waiting for the crowd to clear before doing a 20-foot walk to her car, just to stage her paparazzi exit," one person wrote on X.

"This is next level narcissism. JLo pausing like a diva for the 'peasants' to clear out so she can strut 20 feet to her SUV?" added another.





One viewer drew particular attention to a woman carrying a baby who appeared to have to hurry out of the star's way, something that did not go unnoticed online.

Lopez was on her way to a screening of her upcoming Netflix film Office Romance at AMC Newport Centre in Jersey City at the time.

She was dressed for the occasion, wearing a belted fur coat over a brown skirt, pointed toe heels, and carrying a brown clutch.

The rumour mill has been going into over drive as to whether JLo is dating Brett Goldstein (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)

Are Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein dating?

According to the Daily Mail, the outing came on the same night Lopez was photographed getting flirty with her office co-star Brett Goldstein at Netflix's upfront event.

The pair, who play love interests in the film, have been subject of romance rumors for months, with sources previously claiming their chemistry on set was "electric" and that they were "all over each other" at the wrap party.

JLo has done little to dampen the speculation, naming Goldstein as the best onscreen kisser she has ever worked with during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in October 2025.

Office Romance hits Netflix on 5 June (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Netflix)

What is Jennifer Lopez's new Netflix film Office Romance about?

Office Romance, a romantic comedy about two workaholics who begin a secret relationship, hits Netflix on June 5.

This comes at a busy time for JLo, who has been staging a remarkable comeback.

The star received widespread praise for her supporting role in Kiss of the Spider Woman, which premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, and launched a Las Vegas residency at the Colosseu at Caesars Palace last December. She has sold over 80 million records worldwide, while her films have cumulatively grossed over $1.9 billion.

Jennifer Lopez' press team have been invited to comment.