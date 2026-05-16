Life at the Playboy Mansion might conjure images of non-stop glamour and excess, but according to Holly Madison, the reality was something very different.

The former girlfriend of the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has opened up about the strict rules she was forced to follow during her time living at his notorious Los Angeles property, revealing the experience was far more controlled than anyone on the outside could have imagined.

Madison, now 46, moved into the mansion in 2001 after meeting Hefner at a particularly difficult point in her life, she was homeless and drowning in credit card debt.

What she found on arrival at the mansion was far from the fantasy land she might have expected. And she's not been shy of sharing her experiences with the world.

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Holly Madison has revealed what life was really like at the Playboy Mansion (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

What were the rules at the Playboy Mansion?

Speaking on The Baby, This is Keke Palmer Podcast, Madison explained that she had no idea what she was waling into.

"I moved in, and then I realised, 'I don't know what the schedule of this place is'," she said.

"Like, I knew they had a curfew, they had to be in at nine o'clock I know people think that's weird, and I always get the weirdest looks when I tell people that."

But the curfew was just the beginning.

When Madison tried to hold down a day job outside the mansion. she was quickly told that wasn't allowed either.

"I thought it would be fine for me to have a day job, I found out that wasn't the case," she revealed.

"There was a lot of stumbling around my first six months to a year, just trying to not get in trouble."

It wasn't just Madison who has spoken about the dark side of life inside Hefner's famous home. A number of his former partners have lifted the lid on what really went on behind closed doors.

Bridget Marquardt has revealed what it was like to sleep with Hugh Hefner (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

What was Hugh Hefner like in the bedroom?

Bridget Marquardt, who appeared alongside Madison on reality show Girls Next Door, claimed Hefner kept a journal, dubbed the 'black book', which tracked who had slept with him and when, as well as who had collected their weekly allowance.

Hefner's third and final wife Crystal meanwhile described their sex life as "odd and robotic", in her 2024 biography Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself writing that every encounter followed a "well-oiled and well-practiced sequence of events that went "the same exact way every time."

Madison has continued to speak out about her time at the mansion in recent months.

Hugh Hefner and Holly Madison (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BASE Entertainment)

A 'Ghislane Maxwell-type' situation

On Kristin Cavallari's Lets's Be Honest Podcast, she revealed she was required to have sex with Hefner twice a week, always after a night out. She also described the mansion as feeling "cult-like", with everyone fawning over Hefner, and claimed that Hefner had "recruiter" girlfriends who would actively invite young women to parties at the mansion, a dynamic she compared to a "Ghislane Maxwell-type" situation.

Madison eventually left the mansion in 2008 after seven years. Hefner passed away in September 2017 aged 91.