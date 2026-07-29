Death row inmate shared message to victim's family before he died by lethal injection
Home>News>US News

Death row inmate shared message to victim's family before he died by lethal injection

Dominick Anthony Occhicone was the second person to receive the lethal injection on July 28

Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Florida Department of Corrections

Topics: Crime, Florida, US News

Poppy Bilderbeck
Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck is a freelance journalist with words in Daily Express, Cosmopolitan UK, LADbible, UNILAD and Tyla. She is a former Senior Journalist at LADbible Group. She graduated from The University of Manchester in 2021 with a First in English Literature and Drama, where alongside her studies she was Editor-in-Chief of The Tab Manchester. Poppy is most comfortable when chatting about all things mental health, is proving a drama degree is far from useless by watching and reviewing as many TV shows and films as possible.

Choose your content: