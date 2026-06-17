Move over official tournament mascots, because a two-year-old duck named Merlin dressed in a tiny football kit has officially captured the heart of the internet.

While the world's most elite athletes are battling it out across North America, the biggest breakout star of the 2026 FIFA World Cup doesn’t even have feet capable of kicking a football.

Merlin, a local celebrity duck from Mexico City, has skyrocketed to international internet fame over the last 48 hours after videos of him celebrating host nation Mexico's opening match victory went massively viral on social media.

Following Mexico's dramatic win against South Africa, Merlin's caretakers decided to let him join the lively street celebrations in the capital.

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But they didn't just bring him along—they dressed him to the absolute nines in his very own national team jersey.

Clad in a custom, perfectly fitted green Mexican jersey, complete with tiny custom black-and-yellow socks to protect his webbed feet, Merlin was filmed proudly parading through the historic Zócalo square alongside thousands of chanting fans.

Merlin the duck has swiftly captured the hearts of fans around the world (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The sight of a feathered fan waddling through the crowd with absolute confidence instantly triggered a social media meltdown, racking up millions of views overnight.

"I don't care about the group standings anymore, this duck is officially a national treasure," one fan commented on TikTok.

Another added: "The way he’s just casually parading around in his little socks is the best thing about the World Cup so far. Give him a medal."

While a third demanded: "If FIFA doesn't let Merlin walk out onto the pitch with the team for the next game, we riot."

Merlin the duck, wearing a Mexico national team jersey, is held by his owner Christian Gomez, outside the Palacio de Bellas Artes, in Mexico City ( Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

From Street Vendor to FIFA Star

Before breaking the internet and becoming an overnight global sensation, Merlin was already a beloved local fixture in Mexico City's historic center. He regularly accompanies his owner, Christian Gómez, every weekend as he sells bottled water.

"We don't like to leave him alone at home; we like him to be with us. He's our baby," Gómez told reporters, as per The Independent. "He's the baby, the sole heir to all my possessions, and now he's an idol."

Merlin's sudden rise to icon status has caught the attention of the highest offices in football. Gómez revealed that the family actually met with official FIFA representatives on Monday to shoot a commercial and high-profile promotional photos.

With Mexico staging the tournament alongside Canada and the United States, fans are convinced Merlin is the ultimate good luck charm. "Mexico, we are with you," Gómez added. "And Merlin is your number one fan.”