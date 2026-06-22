Five 'healthy' habits that may be sabotaging your sleep, according to expert

Finding yourself unable to sleep or wake up in the middle of the night? It might be your ‘healthy’ habits that are the culprits.

It doesn’t matter how strict you are with your daily routine – if something isn’t right, your body will let you know.

There are a lot of ways these things can show up, like your sleep, and having bad sleep can lead to a whole lot of issues.

For example, did you know that there’s a specific amount of sleep you’re supposed to have each night, and it has to be interrupted and no more and no less than the time stated?

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Well, you do now and you won't be able to meet that goal if you keep doing the deceivingly healthy habits Lisa Artis, deputy chief executive of The Sleep Charity, has revealed to the Express.

This tea could be a pain at night (Getty Stock Images)

Matcha tea

Matcha is facing an incredible amount of popularity right now, but it has come at a price.

Lisa explained: “Because matcha feels gentler than coffee, we don’t always register it as caffeine.

“People often assume that because a drink feels light or ‘clean’, it’s automatically sleep-friendly. But caffeine is caffeine and even small amounts in the afternoon or evening can make it harder to switch off at night.”

B12 could keep you up at night (Getty Stock Images)

Supplements

Another thing that’s considered healthy by most but can disrupt your sleep is taking Vitamin B12.

According to the Pernicious Anaemia Society, around two to three per cent of the US population is deficient in B12, which means they have to take supplements, but for the rest of us...it’s probably too much.

Lisa warned that high-dose B12 supplements, (methylcobalamin) could cause people to wake earlier, be unable to sleep or more.

This is because of its stimulating effects.

Another supplement she has warned could interrupt sleep is calcium, as she suggests checking with a healthcare professional before starting something new.

Pick the right time to workout (Getty Stock Images)

Late night workouts

If you’ve got the itch to get your body moving and start pumping some serious iron, then you should probably wait until it’s earlier in the day.

Working out at night, whilst good for you if it’s gentle stretches or a bit of yoga, can leave the mind wired, even when the body is ready to clock off.

Lisa said: “High-intensity workouts push your heart rate into extreme training zones, which is great in small doses. But too much — or too late in the day — can leave your body stuck in a heightened state of alertness.

“This is why it is possible to feel physically exhausted after a late HIIT class, but mentally wired. Your body is tired, but your nervous system hasn’t switched off.”

Don't forget to optimize your bedroom (Getty Stock Images)

Your environment

How is your sleep hygiene shaping up? If you don’t know what this is, it’s your bedtime routine, which can start much earlier in the day than you’d realize.

That’s because the aim of it is to trigger your brain into winding down for the night, and lulling itself into sleep that’s better quality.

Lisa said: “You can do all the right things during the day, but if your mattress doesn’t help your body settle, align and regulate temperature, your overall sleep quality still suffers.”

She recommended a dark and quiet room, colder temps and a bed that supports spinal alignment for optimal sleep.

Drink earlier (Getty Stock Images)

Hydration

Lastly, drinking water has been added to the list of healthy habits that could backfire when it comes to participating in the evening.

Lisa warned that drinking water before sleep could result in nightly bathroom trips, disrupting both deep and REM sleep, which are essential for memory and brain function.

She recommended drinking earlier in the day to preserve your sleep, noting: “Every awakening fragments sleep. Even if you fall back asleep quickly, the quality of your rest is reduced.”

There you have it, folks! Happy sleeping.