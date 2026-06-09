Tom Brady has ventured into the world of coconut water with his own brand that has much of the internet speechless.

Brady is of course known for being one of the best NFL players of his time having won a record seven Super Bowls during his time.

After retiring in February 2023, the 48-year-old has ventured into the world of soccer with a stake in Birmingham City, and he's now launched his own coconut water brand.

Brady announced on Monday (June 8) the launch of Good Nut in an extension to his partnership with Gopuff.

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In a statement provided to Fox Business, Brady said: "Gopuff has a unique ability to understand what consumers want and get great products into their hands in minutes.

"We had a great experience working together on GOAT Gummies, and that trust made it easy to team up again on Good Nut. From product development to launch, we've been aligned on creating something Gopuff customers would actually want to drink."

The NFL legend has detailed his latest business venture (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

He added: "It’s something I’ve enjoyed for years, and hydration has always been an important part of my routine, during my playing career and still today.

"Hydration has always been a big part of my routine, and while coconut water has been a staple for me, I knew we could take it to a completely different level by teaming up with Gopuff. With Good Nut, we focused on keeping the ingredients simple and clean, making sure it’s exactly what I’d want in my own fridge."

The name of Brady's coconut water brand has certainly had a lot of people speaking online, with one social media user even describing it as 'embarrassing'.

Another X user penned: "Either nobody in his team said anything or everybody said something and he went with it anyway."

While a third remarked: "Good Nut?!?! Who comes up with this stuff lol."

Tom Brady has launched his coconut water brand, Good Nut (YouTube/GoPuff)

Good Nut will come in three variations, original, chocolate and sparkling, with all available in an 11.8-ounce can.

Tyler Stewart, head of marketing at Gopuff, said: "We quickly realized there was an opportunity to shake up the category with a product that tastes incredible, uses great ingredients, and has a bold brand that gets people talking.

"Blending premium products with brands that are playful, unexpected, and don’t take themselves too seriously has become a huge part of how we build together with Tom."

UNILAD has reached out to Brady's representatives for comment.