Justin Trudeau's son has spoken up about his dad dating Katy Perry.

The former Canadian PM and iconic musician confirmed their relationship in a post on Instagram back in December 2025.

Trudeau and Perry have since shared several snaps of themselves together, and have been keeping their long-distance relationship going.

Both Trudeau and Perry have children from previous relationships as well.

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Perry has a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, while Trudeau has three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien with his ex-wife Sophie.

Now, Xavier, who goes by Xav, has opened up about his dad's relationship with Perry, including how he's approached his dad dating a celebrity.

Xav, 18, spoke to the Can’t Be Censored podcast on April 8 about his dad's partner, including asking her advice on his own music.

Xav opened up about his father's new relationship (Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

He said that Perry is 'super nice', but added that there was one thing which was more important than anything.

“She’s super nice. She’s super down to earth. She’s great,” he said, adding: “I think that my dad’s happy so that’s important.”

Xav revealed that he even sometimes sends some of his own music to Perry, who he said will give him tips on what works and what he can tweak.

“When I’m really happy with a song [I] send it [to her],” he said.

“She’s always happy to give me advice or tell me what I should change.”

But what about the public pressure that comes with your dad dating a celebrity like Perry?

Well, Xav said that he was already used to a high level of scrutiny due to his dad's own political career.

Xav shared that Perry sometimes gives him tips on his music (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for DVF)

“My life is so crazy sometimes," he joked. "I’m like, What is my life? What the hell?

“I just laugh. The reality of it is, it’s my life. What can I do? What can I change?”

As for seeing pictures of his dad with Perry out and about, he said it was 'just like any other picture of my dad and my mom, or just my dad'.

Speaking more about how he personally handles being in the public eye, Xav added: "I’ve been told my whole life, ‘Don’t read comments'."

Nonetheless, he admitted that he can someitmes find it difficult to deal with negative attention online.

He said: “The hate, it gets to me sometimes. I guess it’s built into my brain, I think of it as when someone comments on my video, when someone shares my video, when someone likes it, it just helps me.”