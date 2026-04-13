Jaden Smith called out for bizarre fan interaction at Coachella

People have criticized Jaden Smith over an interaction he had with a fan at Coachella.

The Coachella festival is known for drawing in social media influencers, as well as celebrities who can put in a surprise appearance.

And among them this year was Jaden Smith, the son of actor Will Smith, who was spotted enjoying the festivities as things get well underway.

Smith was spotted by a fan, influencer Ashton Ray who has 1.7 million followers on TikTok.

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Video posted on Ray's page shows him and Smith posing together with the caption 'finally meeting my twin', in reference to the fact that they look very similar.

Smith walks off after they're finished, appearing less than energetic.

Like many celebrities, Jaden Smith is attending Coachella this year (VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

Fans were left frustrated, believing that it appeared as though Smith had been behaving coldly or standoffishly with Ray.

Several people piled into the comments on Ray's video on social media to share their thoughts on the interaction, with one saying: "He was nottttt in the mood," while a second commented: "He did NOTTTT wanna take that picture."

Echoing the same sentiment, a third replied: "Oh he does NOT want to be there."

Meanwhile, someone else wrote simply: "why he so mean."

But it seems that not everybody shared this view, with others thinking that it didn't seem that Smith was being rude at all.

One remarked that Smith was just keeping up a cool appearance, saying: "am I the only one who's not seeing the attitude, he's just being cool nothing more than that."

Another agreed that this was just his 'vibe', writing: "No one in the comments can read a vibe. He was not mad or rude. He was serving."

And someone else didn't see an issue at all, replying: "Am I the only one who doesn’t see anything wrong wit this LMFAO."

Smith is not the only celebrity at Coachella to have met with controversy this year.

Headliner Sabrina Carpenter has been criticized over her reaction when a member of the audience did a zaghrouta, a traditional high-pitched Arabic vocalization.

One person wrote: "Sabrina Carpenter mocking a zaghrouta as 'yodeling' after being educated on its culture is so nasty. Being uncultured and proud is actually a disease. The mean girl act isn't cute anymore; it's just xenophobic. She's done.”

Fans criticized Smith over the interaction (Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

But others defended her, with one writing: "She doesn’t call the zaghrouta weird, she says it’s weird that someone would do it in the middle of her show and then try to have a convo mid song."

The 'Man Child' singer went on to issue an apology on X, penning: "My apologies, I didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly,” she wrote on X on April 12, two days after the clip began to circulate online.

"My reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill intended. Could have handled it better! Now I know what a Zaghrouta is! I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out."

UNILAD has approached representatives of Jaden Smith for comment.