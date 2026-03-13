Jaden Smith’s latest ‘house tour’ has left the internet furious, mainly because the tour doesn’t actually involve a house.

Instead, the actor and aspiring style provocateur debuted his very own home-shaped handbag from Louis Vuitton.

Perhaps one of the most famous nepo babies as the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden gained a following over the years for his bold fashion choices, famously wearing skirts and experimental silhouettes.

However it now appears that the tides are changing, with people claiming they're ‘over’ Jaden trying to be a fashion disrupter.

Advert

The quirky garment at the center of the furor is a Maison de Famile purse modeled after the 19th century country house where the fashion designer lived. The real house can now be founded in the suburbs of Paris, in Asnières-sur-Seine.

Do you want the house tour? (Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

As you might expect, the bag doesn’t come cheap. The miniature house-shaped accessory from Louis Vuitton is listed on the brand’s Hong Kong website for HK$375,000 — roughly $47,912.10 USD. .

While attending the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week, Jaden proudly showed off his newest item. “I got this new amazing bag here,” he told Vogue.

“We got a freakin' balcony on it, owl on it. It's insane detailed. Everyone did insane work on it.”

Jaden unclasped the purse, revealing the luxurious drawers inside.

But viewers were far from impressed.

“That’s not a bag, that is a dang jewelry box,” one person on TikTok commented.

“That looks like an advent calendar,” someone else complained.

“That’s a ridiculous accessory,” someone else mused.

A fourth person quipped: “Darn, I lost my keys, let me just open the 20 compartments to see where I put them.”

One unimpressed viewer summed it up bluntly: “It’s a doll house”.

The house-shaped Louis Vuitton bag has divided opinion (JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP via Getty Images)

Another joked that the accessory simply wasn’t age-appropriate, writing: “I’m too grown up to carry my dollhouse with me.”

Another joke: “I know it costs more than my house.”

Still, not everyone was piling on. Some fans quickly came to Jaden Smith’s defense.

One commenter pushed back at the criticism, asking: “Why are we all judging? He’s happy, leave him to it.”

Others were more enthusiastic about the unusual design. “That’s really dope actually,” one person wrote, while another added: “Tbh I love the creativity.”

A final supporter even praised Smith’s excitement about the accessory, commenting: “He is so proud I love it.”



