The promoter behind Coachella is facing a hefty fine after the sets for Justin Bieber and Anyma broke one of the festival's golden rules.

Coachella 2026 is officially over after two weekends of action-packed music performances, including live performances from Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter at the 25th edition of one of the biggest music festivals on the planet.

Bieber headlined Coachella this year and it was certainly a big moment for the 'Baby' singer considering it was his first full concert in the US since 2022, when the Justice World Tour was cancelled.

While Bieber's performance sent the internet wild as he performed some of his classics in front of a large crowd, his set actually looks set to cost Goldenvoice, the promoter of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, a hefty price.

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Justin Bieber's set broke the golden rule (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

A City of Indio confirmed to Billboard that the promoter is facing $44,000 in fines after both Bieber and Anyma's set broke the curfew set by the city ever since the first festival in 1999.

The city requires sets to be concluded by 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, while a 12am curfew is in place for Sundays at the festival.

Anyma's performance on Friday (April 17) ran until 1.09am, costing Goldenvoice a staggering $24,000 in fines.

Meanwhile, Bieber's performance on Saturday (April 18) has led to the promoter of Coachella being handed an additional $20,000 fine.

The agreement with the City of Indio stated the festival must pay a penalty of $20,000 for going past curfew by five minutes each day, and a further $1,000 for every minute the set goes over after that.

Anyma's late-running set has cost Coachella's promoters a hefty fine (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

It's not the first time Goldenvoice has been fined for Coachella sets over the years, with the promoter having been forced to cough up hundreds of thousands of dollars for late-running sets.

For example, Goldenvoice paid a $54,000 fine in 2009 after Paul McCartney's set overran by 54 minutes.

Meanwhile, they coughed up an eye-watering $168,000 after Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, Skrillex, Fred Again and Four Tet all performed past the curfew in 2023.

Lana Del Rey's set cost the Coachella promoter $17,000 in 2024, while Goldenvoice were forced to hand over $20,000 last year following the conclusion of Travis Scott's set.

The highest-paid Coachella performances of all time

Costing hundreds of millions of dollars to run every year, it should come as no surprise that Coachella pays out the big bucks for its headliners and performers.

Here are some of the most expensive over the years...

Radiohead

Radiohead playing Coachella in 2004 (Jason Squires/WireImage)

Over two decades ago, in 2004, the English rock band headlined Coachella and reportedly made $1 million at the time, which equates to around $1.7 million today.

Eminem

The 'Slim Shady' rapper headlined Coachella in 2018, which saw him bring Dr. Dre on stage with him for a special cameo.

It was widely reported that he made $1 million for his performance.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga raked in the cash (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

A report by The New Yorker estimates that the 'Bad Romance' singer was paid between $3-4 million for her headlining 'Mayhem in the Desert' performance in 2025.

Sir Paul McCartney

The Beatles legend was paid around $4 million in 2009 when he headlined the festival, according to 98FM, which equates to roughly $6 million in today's economy.

Prince

Prince at Coachella in 2008 (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Another legend to add to the Coachella archives, the late musician was reportedly paid a cool $5 million when he headlined in 2008, which equates to roughly $7.4 million today.

Ariana Grande

The Wicked star headlined Coachella in 2019, making history for being the youngest female to ever headline.

She was also paid a very pretty penny indeed, with PEOPLE reporting that she made $8 million from her performances over the two weekends.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé was rumored to have been paid up to $12 million (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

After headlining in 2018, which saw the festival be nicknamed 'Beychella', the pop icon's pay was disputed at first.

However, Billboard predicted she was paid somewhere between $8 and 12 million, making her one of the festival's most expensive headliners in history.