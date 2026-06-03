Morgan Wallen has revealed more about his on-stage incident which saw the controversial country music star flip his piano.

There’s got to be something linked to musicians and furniture, because the list of singers who have thrown wooden objects from a height is pretty eye-opening.

For example, The Who’s Keith Moon threw furniture out of the band’s hotel window, The Rolling Stone’s Keith Richards tossed a television out of his room, and of course, Wallen was famously arrested two years ago for throwing a chair from the rooftop of a bar.

But now, it seems that the country star is moving on to musical instruments.

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The 33-year-old's piano-flipping stunt was a viral moment online, after the ‘Sand in My Boots’ writer experienced technical difficulties during his set last week in Denver.

Morgan Wallen was seen flipping his piano on stage (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin MazurGetty Images for SiriusXM)

Wallen was seen doing away with his instrument and going acapella during the encore performance of his hit song during his performance at the Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

However, in the footage shared around social media, it seemed that he was having trouble with hearing the piano.

So, he stopped using it and sang the rest of the song solo.

Once finished, he pushed the piano over in a spot-on Billy Joel impression (look at his 1987 Moscow gig for reference).

In his next appearance on stage, he went on to assure fans his piano was still in working order, as he walked up to his upright keyboard, and told the camera: “Hey, I just want you guys to know that, right now, this piano is working.”

Then he took aim at the crew, telling the crowd: “That’s what they told me last night, too!”

The singer is currently in the middle of his The Problem Tour, but the stunt has caused a divide online about his conduct.

He previously got in trouble for throwing a chair (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

One wrote on social media in his defense: “Flip it again. HE DONT NEED NO PIANO. He CAN sing!”

“Rockstars break instruments on stage all the time. Smashing guitars and stuff. Go off, Morgan!” said another.

“He's still the problem,” a user wrote, using his tour name as inspiration.

But then people were quick to call him out, with one noting: “Stop and think many people would love to have that piano.”

Another said: “lol embarrassing.”

However, this isn’t the most controversial furniture-destroying then Wallen has done.

When Wallen was at the Chief's bar in Nashville, he allegedly threw a chair from the bar's terrace, landing near two police officers.

As a result, Wallen was arrested for three counts of reckless endangerment, and was later pictured smiling in his booking photo with Metro Nashville Police.