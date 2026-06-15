European country introduces bizarre new beach rule for anyone aged 10-65

A beach in Europe has put draconian measures in place for anyone who doesn't meet certain age requirements.

Spiaggia di Punta Molentis in Sardinia, Italy, has put the rules in place for anyone aged between 10 and 65.

The location is extremely popular with tourists, but put the temporary rules in place after the beautiful Mediterranean spot was devastated by fire.

Now, the local authority has claimed that the new rules are aimed at reducing the human impact on the beach, and they will be in effect until October.

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At present, anyone wanting to travel to the beach must pay an entrance fee of ten euros, just under $11.60, if they want to spend the day lounging in the Italian sunshine.

This in itself is not particularly unusual, but it's what visitors then have to do once they're on the beach which has led to furious comments online, the Daily Mail reports.

Sardinia is known for its outstanding natural beauty (Getty Stock)

That's because the beach has a rule that guests are only allowed to pitch an umbrella if they are visiting with children under 10 years old, or are over 65, so people who may be more sensitive to the sun.

But visitors have been left fuming, taking to Facebook to write: "Ah, Punta Molentis: the place where you pay 10 euros to enter... and in return they give you the unique experience of not being able to use an umbrella.

"A real luxury: sun at 40 degrees, no shade, but at least you can say you have contributed to environmental protection... with the sweat. And then the treat: '1 umbrella allowed only for families with children or over 65."

Another joked: "You basically have to choose: you reproduce, or you grow old. In the meantime, you get it right."

Sardinia is hugely popualr with tourists (Getty Stock)

Others drew attention to health concerns around being out in the sun all day, with one posting: "What a beautiful day at the beach and a 20 hour emergency room for burns to be treated."

In a statement about the new rules shared on its website, the local council said: "This was carried out in an effort to preserve the natural beauty of Punta Molentis, which is located within a designated conservation area.

"For this reason, it's necessary to limit the [human] impact and ensure the protection of this heritage for future generations."

In addition to the rules around umbrellas, other things are also banned including tents and gazebos.

There are also limited hours on the beach, limiting access to between 8am and 8.30pm, with kicking out time at 9pm.