Katy Perry seemingly made a reference to her ex Orlando Bloom while performing at a music festival.

Perry had been playing at the O Son do Camiño festival in Santiago de Compostela on Thursday, and footage of part of the gig has now gone viral on social media.

The singer was previously engaged to Bloom after the couple got together in 2016, and shares a daughter with him.

But the pair called it quits in 2025 after nine years together, confirming that they had decided to go their separate ways and that the split had been amicable.

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Since then, Perry has been confirmed to be dating former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, with the pair taking their relationship public after being spotted together on a number of occasions.

And it seems that Perry referenced her past and present relationships during her performance.

Perry called out her exes in the performance (Alvaro Ballesteros/Europa Press via Getty Images)

The performance included a large phone being on stage, which flashed up phone calls. while she was performing the 2020 hit Never Really Over.

These appeared to be with the initials of her ex partners, including 'JM' for John Mayer, 'RB' for Russell Brand, and 'OB' for Orlando Bloom.

Perry ignored each of these 'calls' before finally only answering the phone when it got to 'JPJT', which is of course the full name of her current partner Justin Pierre James Trudeau.

After splitting from Bloom, who also has a 15-year-old son with his ex Miranda Kerr, Perry has continued to co-parent their daughter with him.

Rumors first began about Perry and Trudeau back in July 2025, but the pair would not officially confirm that they were an item until later that year.

Perry also performed at the FIFA World Cup (Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The pair were spotted together a few times, but confirmed that they are dating with a post to her Instagram page in December 2025 while the pair were in Tokyo.

They would then go on to have their first red carpet event together in 2026, when they attended the Tribeca Film Festival together.

Trudeau was recently criticized after he elected not to attend Canada's first match at the World Cup, where Canada is one of the co-hosts alongside Mexico and the US.

Instead, Trudeau missed the game, which saw Canada go up against Bosnia and Herzegovina, to go and watch Perry performing.

Perry had been headlining at the US opening of the tournament at the SoFi Stadium, the first World Cup match in the US since 1994.