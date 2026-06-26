A travel expert has issued a warning about wearing a certain color of clothing in 21 countries across the globe, because you may well be breaking the law.

When in a mad rush to pack your suitcase for a summer getaway, you may not be thinking about the items of clothing you're taking.

However, Jacob Wedderburn-Day, travel expert and CEO of Stasher, has explained that checks on clothing should be done, like you typically would with passport validity, luggage limits and visa rules before a big trip.

Speaking to UNILAD, Jacob explained how camouflage, in particular, is an important type of clothing you should be wary of.

Advert

"It may feel like a harmless fashion choice at home, but in some destinations it is treated as military or security clothing," the expert explained.

"In several popular holiday spots, particularly across parts of the Caribbean, civilians are not allowed to wear camouflage."

Many Caribbean nations ban camouflage colors for civilians (Getty Stock Photo)

Jacob continued: "The safest option is to leave it at home entirely.

"That includes obvious items like jackets and trousers, but also caps, backpacks, swimwear, children’s clothing and fashion prints in non-traditional colours that could still be recognized as camouflage."

So, what can jet-setters do to avoid getting into trouble?

Well, Jacob advises that travelers check the official government advice on the country they are visiting, while also researching 'the local laws and customs section'.

"This is where you tend to find the less obvious rules around clothing, medication, restricted items and public behavior," the travel expert added.

Jacob continued to UNILAD: "It is also worth being extra careful on cruises or multi-country trips. Something that is fine to wear in one destination could cause problems at the next.

"If you realize you have packed camouflage for a destination where it is banned, do not wear it through the airport, take it ashore or assume it will be ignored. Keep it packed away and ask your airline, cruise operator or accommodation provider for guidance."

The expert says people should err on the side of caution with camouflage clothing (Getty Stock Photo)

Ultimately, it's about checking the guidance of the countries you are visiting to avoid 'confiscation, fines or an awkward conversation with local authorities', according to Jacob.

The punishment for wearing camouflage clothing can be pretty severe, with officials in Oman warning that those wearing combat clothing could be issued with a fine of up to $5,000.

Meanwhile, in Ghana, wearing camo colors is seen as an insult to traditional values, as well as the government. Guilty individuals could face up to 12 months in prison.

The majority of Caribbean nations have restrictions with camouflage, with Dominica and Jamaica banning it for people outside of the military.

List of countries where camouflage is banned

According to the World Population Review website, the list of countries that ban civilians from wearing camouflage are: