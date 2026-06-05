A travel expert has explained why they always avoid one item of clothing when they board a plane, an item which is loved by many passengers at airports.

For some people, the airport fit is just as important as what they pack for the actual vacation, but according to Mitch Glass, a digital nomad who's traveled across the globe, it's something that all travelers should choose wisely.

Mitch, who goes by the name of 'Project Untethered' on YouTube, has visited more than 40 countries during his backpacking adventures so far, so it's safe to say he has pretty good knowledge of all things travel and backpacking.

He's also passed through a lot of TSA lines in his time and he's noticed a lot of clothing items that often alarm airport security in airports across the US.

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Speaking to UNILAD, Mitch said: "The TSA social media account posted that the scanners don’t love sequins or and shiny clothes, which are especially popular during the holidays."

The digital nomad has provided his advice when it comes to security screening and the TSA (Supplied)

While sequins are not advised, there is another popular clothing item which Mitch recommends passengers avoid at the airport.

"Cargo pants with thick layers of multiple pockets," Mitch added.

"Many travelers say they have no problems with cargo pants, but I’ve also heard stories of travelers who get stopped every time they wear their extra pockety cargo pants."

Of course, cargo pants can come in handy as there multiple pockets can provide room for storing items such as a passport, mobile phone and wallet.

However, the travel expert continued: "Either way, I prefer to avoid them because it’s easy to forget you have something buried deep within those pockets that you need to remove."

Mitch then provided his travel fashion advice for people who wear bras, based on TSA stories he's heard over the years.

Mitch can work from anywhere in the world as a digital nomad (Supplied)

He continued to UNILAD: "For women, there are mixed reports on whether their underwire bra sets off security, so perhaps it has to do with how thick the wire is, or maybe certain airports have more sensitive scanners than others."

Mitch has a lot to thank traveling for given he met his now-wife while backpacking South America.

"After a 10-month solo backpacking trip through South America, I stopped in Cali, Colombia to take salsa dancing classes," the backpacker continued.

"I only planned to stay for a couple weeks, but God had other plans for me. I met a cute Colombian girl in class, those couple weeks turned into a couple years, and before we knew it...we were married and traveling the world as digital nomads."