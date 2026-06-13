Melinda French Gates has opened up about how she plans to spend the enormous wealth she acquired during her divorce from her ex-husband Bill Gates.

The Microsoft founder appeared before a congressional committee to answer questions about his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Gates has said that he had previously associated with Epstein, but that he never committed or witnessed any illicit activity, and that he regrets his association with Epstein.

Gates has not been accused of any wrongdoing or criminality in connection with his association with Epstein.

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A transcript of Gates' appearance before the committee shows that he spoke about Epstein attempting to coerce him using knowledge that he had been unfaithful on his wife.

"I learned Epstein had become aware of sensitive information about my personal life, including the fact that I had been unfaithful in my marriage," the transcript said. "These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but they were painful for my family."

Gates appeared before lawmakers in a closed hearing (Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

Gates was married to Melinda French Gates for 27 years, with the pair separating in 2021.

The billionaire told lawmakers: "As the public can now see, based on what has been released in the files, Epstein was working to use information about my infidelities — in addition to many lies that he layered on top — to pressure me to re-engage with him.

"He was unsuccessful in this effort, but it shows some of the ways he tried to leverage his interactions with me to further his agenda."

Now, French Gates has opened up in an interview with The Guardian about how she is using the money that she got in the divorce settlement.

Part of this is giving $215 million to support women's healthcare initiatives including menopause support, maternity care, and reproductive healthcare.

"I've always believed if you don't start with good health, it's pretty hard to live up to whatever it is you want to do in your life," she said.

Melinda opened up about what she will do with her money (Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

She added: "We have under-prioritised women for so long."

French Gates explained that she wants to focus in particular on menopause, saying: "It's like this time in a woman's life is literally invisible to the world."

Explaining why she has decided to pour this money into this cause, she said: "My granddaughters are growing up with fewer rights than I had.

"I don't think women's health should be a political issue. I think women should decide if and when to have a child, and those decisions are best made in the privacy of our lives, not by our government."



















