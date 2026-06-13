Melinda French Gates reveals encounter with 'evil' Jeffrey Epstein that left her with nightmares
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Melinda French Gates reveals encounter with 'evil' Jeffrey Epstein that left her with nightmares

Melinda French Gates opened up about how Epstein affected her

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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