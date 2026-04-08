Bill Gates will sit before Congress to be quizzed about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Microsoft founder Gates is known to have been acquaintances with Epstein before his death in 2019 and is thought to have attended several events in the 2010s together.

Gates was mentioned in the recently released Epstein files, which alleged that the tech mogul had affairs with Russian models and contracted an STIs from them.

After the news was made public, Gates admitted to having affairs with two Russian women. He was adamant that he was not involved in any of Epstein's criminal activity, however.

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"I did nothing illicit," Gates said. "I saw nothing illicit."

This hasn't stopped Congress calling upon the multibillionaire to testify in its investigations into Epstein and those around him though.

The House Oversight Committee is looking into Jeffrey Epstein and those with ties to him (Martin BUREAU / AFP via Getty Images)

The 70-year-old will sit before the House Oversight Committee on June 10, US Weekly reports. It should be noted that Gates is not being accused of any wrongdoing.

Supposedly he 'welcomes the opportunity to appear before the Committee'.

"While he never witnessed or participated in any of Epstein’s illegal conduct, he is looking forward to answering all the committee’s questions to support their important work,” a spokesperson for Gates went on to add in their statement.

Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter to Gates in early March asking that he testified.

Rep. James Comer of Kentucky is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee (ALLISON BAILEY/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Part of the letter dated March 3 read: "Dear Mr. Gates: The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform (Committee) is reviewing: (i) the alleged mismanagement of the federal government’s investigation into Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell, (ii) the circumstances and subsequent investigations of Mr. Epstein's death, (iii) the operation of sex-trafficking rings and ways for the federal government to effectively combat them, (iv) ways in which Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell sought to curry favor and exercise influence to protect their illegal activities, and (v) potential violations of ethics rules related to elected officials."

Bill Gates will sit before Congress in June (Stefan JERREVANG / TT News Agency / AFP via Getty Images

It goes on: "Due to public reporting, documents released by the Department of Justice, and documents obtained by the Committee, the Committee believes you have information that will assist in its investigation. Accordingly, we request your testimony at an inperson transcribed interview on May 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET in Washington, D.C."

The interview is reported to have been pushed back to June since Comer's letter was sent.

Gates joins Bill and Hillary Clinton in testifying about Epstein before the House Oversight Committee.

Initially the high profile pair declined to be interviewed but later changed their minds after legislators threatened to prepare contempt of Congress proceedings against them.