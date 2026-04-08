Warning: This article contains discussion of child abuse which some readers may find distressing

Lindsay Clancy is reportedly wanting to confess to the killings of her young children, but on the condition of her trial being split into two parts.

Clancy is accused of murdering her three young children in January 2023 in Duxbury, Massachusetts. Her husband, Patrick Clancy, had been out running errands on the day in question and returned home to find their three kids, Cora, five, Dawson, three, and Callan, eight months, dead.

Lindsay is believed to have strangled their children to death using an exercise band.

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The mom went on to be charged with three counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to the charges, but is now allegedly willing to confess to the murders of her kids ahead of her murder trial that's scheduled to begin on July 20.

Lindsay Clancy has been charged with the deaths of her children (WCVB Channel 5 Boston)

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington, who is representing Lindsay, has filed a motion requesting for reconsideration of the bifurcated trial format on the basis that his client admit to the involvement of her kids' deaths.

A bifurcated trial means a trial is conducted in two stages - the first stage is usually to determine liability or guilt, and damages or penalties are determined in the second.

"The defendant states that the issue of the actions that resulted in the death of the decedents in the indictments at the bar is not a live issue and the defendant is willing to stipulate formally in writing to her involvement," reads the new motion, per a copy obtained by PEOPLE.

It comes after a judge denied the request to split Lindsay's case into two separate trials.

Her lawyer had asked the judge to have one trial to determine if she's guilty, followed by another trial to determine if she is criminally responsible for her actions.

It was announced in December that Reddington is looking to seek an insanity defense for his client, and argued that Lindsay was experiencing postpartum depression at the time of the murders.

Clancy's lawyer filed a motion for the case to be split into two trials (Boston 25 News/YouTube)

According to PEOPLE, Lindsay will be undergoing a forensic psychological evaluation later this week after Reddington informed the court that she would plead not guilty by reason of insanity at trial.

Lindsay's husband Patrick has spoken out following the death of their children and said that he doesn't blame her for their passings.

He penned on a GoFundMe page: "The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace."

Patrick further told The New Yorker: "I wasn’t married to a monster—I was married to someone who got sick."

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