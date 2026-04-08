Relationships can often be tricky to navigate, but did you know there are a handful of glaring signs that perpetuate the idea that your partner is silently breaking up with you?

The average length of a romantic tryst vastly differs depending on how old you are, with those in their 20s likely to be involved between two and four years, and 30+ people for a whole lot longer, as per LoveToKnow.

Unfortunately, while things can start off smelling of roses, it's easy for breakdowns to occur, eventually leading to a split and going separate ways.

According to Dr Armani Zarroug, a qualified doctor in clinical psychology and a relationship and psychosexual therapist, there are some sure-fire signs that the spark between you and your partner is beginning to dim.

Lack of physical contact

Experts claim that a lack of both emotional and physical intimacy is a clear break-up sign (Getty Stock Image)

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Statistics claim that the average couple has sex approximately once per week, or about 50-60 times per year.

If you and your significant other are getting intimate at a much lower rate, then you could potentially be in trouble.

Zarroug told Cosmopolitan that when someone is trying to create emotional distance, the last thing they are going to want to do is experience ‘physical closeness’.

Meanwhile, Amy Williams, CEO of Peachy, an adult toy store, told The Sun that a lack of physical contact could be a sign of infidelity.

“Changes in how a couple has sex can be early indicators that a partner is thinking about being unfaithful,” she claimed.

Further signs of cheating include them becoming emotionally distant, angry, defensive, or secretive, as per BetterHelp

Curiosity reduction

Think: when was the last time that your girlfriend or boyfriend asked you about your day, your feelings, or even what you’re up to this weekend?

A lack of curiosity is a serious red flag in relationships, and Kensington Counselling notes that, over time, it can lead to defensiveness and ultimately a communication breakdown.

Avoiding activities

Is your partner doing anything but spending time with you? Claiming they have work commitments? Repeatedly canceling on dates?

This avoidant behavior is apparently a sign that your partner may be silently breaking up with you.

Experts at Calm suggested trying to openly address your concerns and make sure your partner gives you enough time and attention to discuss any misunderstandings.

“Give your partner your full attention when they speak, acknowledge their feelings, and show empathy to help create a safe space for open communication,” they added.

Constant annoyance

Is your partner constant annoyed at you? If so, then your relationship could be on the rocks (Getty Stock Image)

If your partner is snappier than usual or previous actions that endeared them to you are now met with vitriol and annoyance, it could be a sign they have checked out of your relationship.

While bickering with your romantic interest is normal, frequently experiencing the brunt of your partner's irritation is not.

Making bad behavior excuses

In relationships, it is crucial for partners to take responsibility for their actions, apologise for wrong behavior, and try to improve, as per Psychology Today.

However, if you’re constantly making excuses for your partner’s actions, then not only is this unhealthy, but it may already be over.