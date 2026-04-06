A series of happy couples have revealed exactly just how often they have sex - and the results are hugely varied.

Sexual activity is an important part of a relationship, but there is not a specific amount of sex that determines if a relationship is happy or successful.

Every couple is different and the meaning of 'regular' can differ hugely for every person. While some couples prefer to having sex multiple times per week, others may be happy doing it one a fortnight, or even every month.

“Sex can be an important part of a healthy relationship, but it’s not a total barometer for relationship health or satisfaction, and a sole focus on regularity of sex tells us nothing about the quality or satisfaction of those having it,” says Kate Moyle, a psychosexual therapist for Lelo.

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What 'regular' means can be different for each couple (Getty Stock)

“While there are well-documented health benefits of sex, such as neurochemical release and an increased sense of closeness, this is moderated by the sex being wanted and enjoyable. Often couples who feel emotionally close report getting more from sex, and vice versa: when sex is good, they feel more connected and closer.

"There is a bi-directional relationship at play, but there is no universal benchmark or standard to aim for – your sex life is impacted by everything else in your life," she adds.

To gain an insight into the amount of sex those in fulfilling relationships have, a number of couples shared a glimpse into their bedroom habits with Stylist.

The findings were hugely varied with factors like work, kids and lifestyle all impacting their sex lives.

One couple, both aged 32 and in an eight-year relationship, said they tend to have sex once per week but this can change depending on their schedules, with 'hectic periods' seeing them go around two weeks without any intimacy.

In contrast, Elizabeth, 59, and Aaliyah, 54, who do not live together and have been together for 18 months said they have sex over four times per week, with 'one quality session' taking place while their children are at school and 'quicker sessions' taking place at other times.

Having sex once per month is more than enough for Jessy, 32, and Steven, 46, who contribute their lack of intimacy to working 'crazy long hours' but don't feel it is a 'reflection of the love we have for one another'.

Some couples prefer having sex less frequently (Getty Images)

For most of the couples, it seemed that how often they have sex fluctuates a lot, largely due to life getting in the way - but fitting it in first thing in the morning was a popular compromise.

Sexologist Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn highlighted the problems with trying to have a regular sex schedule, saying, "Many factors come into play when it comes to reduced sexual frequency in relationships such as familiarity, lack of prioritisation of sexual intimacy, children, workload, stress level, finances and sick family members, to name a few."