Everyone has different expectations in relationships. Some don’t want anyone else to even look in their partner’s direction, while others don’t mind sharing.

And then there’s The Cule Kids, five men based in the South Bay area of California, who are in a a five-person polyamorous relationship.

Eric Wong, 33, Hamilton Du, 35, James Lee, 37, Jonathan Chien, 37, and Michael Li, 31, get on so well they even have a podcast together, The Cule Kids. No fights here!

Despite the laid back set up, the group does have one rule when it comes to getting intimate with others outside the group…

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For quick context, the relationship started out with James and Jonathan, who began dating in 2013. From the jump, they said they were in an open relationship, although the ‘notion of dating others’ didn’t come until later.

PA Real Life

They married in 2022, four years after meeting Eric in 2018. The then met Hamilton in 2021, and Michael in 2022, and then created chat The Polycule, as they formalised their five-person polycule relationship.

Although it seems like a pretty relaxed vibe, the group must keep all updated on their ‘extra curricular activities’ outside of the group. If one of them is to go on a date with someone else, they must record it in the group’s Cule Log.

This not only helps with transparency, but also in case contact tracing is needed for sexually transmitted infections.

“Luckily, the sexual health part hasn’t been the most necessary,” Michael told PA Real Life.

It’s not the only rule the group have, but the other is more light hearted. Although 70% of their time together is spent in the bedroom, they also play video games while they meet once a week.

The group have one rule if they decide to get intimate with someone outside the group (PA Real Life)

However, they revealed that if ‘only two or three people’ are interested in a video game, or activity, they’ll break off so they can all enjoy their interests. Compromise!

Hamilton, better known as Milty, told PA Real Life: “I feel so lucky that we have all met each other and that we’re all open to being in a relationship like this.

“It’s such a wonderfully rare thing and so unique that it just so happens to work out this way. I feel very grateful.”

So what’s next for the group? Well, they all want to take the next step and move in together. At the moment, JJ and JC live together, while Michael, Eric, and Milty live 30 minutes away, but separately.

And of course, they’re carrying on with their podcast, The Cule Kids!



