An exorcist has recalled a chilling experience that lead him to believe UFOs are the work of the devil.

Catholic priest Father Carlos Martins spoke with the Mail Online recently to detail the moment a friend witnessed a spaceship hovering over a park, which soon after shot away 'to the speed of a bullet'.

The alleged object was seemingly massive, stretching across 'many football fields in size', according to Martins.

He told the Mail: "I have a good friend who is a convert. He converted to the Christian faith in his late teens or early 20s. We grew up in the same hometown.

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"[My friend] was walking with another friend on a weeknight along a trail in a suburb that ran between two homes and opened into a large park.

"They looked up into the sky and saw this enormously large spaceship. It was immensely large, many football fields in size."

Father Carlos Martins has recalled a UFO experience (Getty Stock Photo)

No one else witnessed the UFO sighting in the town, while there were no local media reports at the time.

Nonetheless, Martins' pal ultimately came to the conclusion that the sighting may not have been an alien craft after all, but instead an illusion sent by the devil themselves.

The exorcist told the Mail: "If the devil brings it about, he can put it into the human imagination that there is extraterrestrial life, that there are civilizations out there, then he can cause doubt in the Scriptures.

"What he's done then is set up a competing account to the Christian scriptures, something the Judeo-Christian scriptures cannot account for, and so there's an indirect repudiation of the truth of revelation. He's accomplished that."

Father Carlos Martins recalled his friend's experience (YouTube/Father Carlos Martins)

Within a blink of an eye, Martins friend could no longer see the sighting, with the whole experience said to have lasted less than a minute.

Martins added: "They look at one another, and then they look back at the ship, and it would have been less than a minute.

"All of a sudden, it takes off with a speed that's just unfathomable, instantly to the speed of a bullet. So it just shot out of the sky. There wasn't an acceleration, it was just instant darting away."

The exorcist went on to tell the Mail that reports of UFOs alongside exorcism have increased over the past decade.

"I wouldn't say that it's common, but I would say it's definitely on the rise," Martins added.