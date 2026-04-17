A man claiming to be a ‘time traveller’ has shared a worrying prediction about the future of Los Angeles.

We all associate LA with sunshine, palm-lined streets, a hub for film, TV and music, and, more generally, for being above sea level.

There are dozens of iconic landmarks, like the Hollywood Sign and the Walk of Fame, Santa Monica and Venice beaches, plus, it of course belongs to the same state as Coachella - but according to this prediction, the iconic festival could potentially become more of a coastal event in the future as LA could one day be underwater.

The 'time traveller', identified only by the name Edward, allegedly has in his possession a photo from the year 5,000 which proves that this magical city could be facing disaster.

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There's a lot to love about Los Angeles (Getty Stock Image)

Understandably, the so-called time traveller has obscured his face and altered his voice to protect his identity. But in a YouTube video, he says after engaging in a classified experiment more than two decades ago in 2004 he was able to whizz through time.

His travels were so successful that he was able to obtain a picture which provides the sad fate in store for LA. The image, taken at the surface of the water, appears to show an entire submerged city below.

As to how he obtained this photo, Edward claims he was employed at an LA lab when he received the mission to time travel and snap images.

"I was standing on a huge wooden platform. Not only me, houses, buildings of course, all made from wood,” he told Yahoo News.

“And after, I realized it was the same city, Los Angeles, but underwater.”

Edward also claims people were forced to live beneath the waves after polar ice melted due to climate change.

In the more immediate future, LA is set to host the 2028 Olympic Games, though thankfully attendees won't have to purchase scuba gear to attend, as the city should still be above sea level by then.

However, with millions of people signing up for a chance to grab a ticket, if you didn’t sign up for the ballot scheme last month, you may miss out.

If you plan on trying to get tickets, a travel expert issued a warning for customers to be remain vigilant as there may be scams.

LA is home to landmarks like the Hollywood Sign (Getty Stock Image)

Jacob Wedderburn-Day, CEO of Stasher, said: "Like with any other major event, scammers will try to take advantage of this lucrative opportunity to con people. This could be tricking you into handing over personal details via fake registration sites or parting with your money to secure tickets early (which are fakes).

“Any sports fan who wants to register for the LA28 ticket draw should do so only on the official site here. If you see anything suspicious, or have fallen victim to an Olympics ticketing scam, make sure you contact the Federal Trade Commission - the national reporting centre for fraud.

“By doing so, you’ll help the police crack down on the criminals exploiting fans and help prevent the same thing happening to others in the lead up to the Games."