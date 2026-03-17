It might be two years until Los Angeles plays host to the world's sports fans at the Olympics, but anyone who wants to experience the magic of the games without being scammed will need to meet a tight deadline.

Anyone wanting to get hold of a ticket for the LA28 Olympics has until Wednesday, March 18, at 10 minutes to midnight to register for the ticket draw, with more than 5 million people around the world already signing up in the hopes of bagging a seat.

The ballot scheme for the first US summer Olympics since 1996 opened in January, with all entrants selected at random for the first ticket release, which will be open from April 9 to 19 so that people can start to buy seats for their favorite events in LA.

Anyone who succeeds in this first round ballot will be sent an email at some point between March 31 and April 7 with more details about this first ticket drop, where each successful applicant will be allowed to purchase up to 12 tickets. But with millions likely missing out, a travel expert has issued an urgent warning.

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Olympics fever is starting to take over Los Angeles (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images for LA28)

Ahead of the ticket registration deadline for the LA Olympics, travel expert Jacob Wedderburn-Day, CEO of Stasher, has issued a reminder to sports fans about the important ticket deadline fast, while also warning to sports fans to expect an increase in scams.

He said: “It may be over two years away, but there’s an important ticketing deadline fast approaching for the LA Olympics 2028 that sports fans need to be aware of.

“If you’re planning to attend the next summer Olympic games in Los Angeles, you need to register for the ticket draw by tomorrow to get access to the widest choice of events at the cheapest prices, as well as the chance to see the Opening and Closing ceremonies.

“The ticket draw will be random and those who are selected will be given a time slot to purchase tickets in April. It’s free to register for the draw, and every sport at the 2028 Olympic Games will have tickets available at $28, while a third of tickets for the event will be under $100.

While many sports fans will be eager to get their hands on tickets for their favorite events, Wedderburn-Day issued a note of caution about the likely scams aimed at people trying to buy Olympics tickets.

The ticket ballot window opened in January (Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

The travel expert warned: “Sports fans need to remain vigilant this week. Like with any other major event, scammers will try to take advantage of this lucrative opportunity to con people. This could be tricking you into handing over personal details via fake registration sites or parting with your money to secure tickets early (which are fakes).

“Any sports fan who wants to register for the LA28 ticket draw should do so only on the official site here. If you see anything suspicious, or have fallen victim to an Olympics ticketing scam, make sure you contact the Federal Trade Commission - the national reporting centre for fraud.

“By doing so, you’ll help the police crack down on the criminals exploiting fans and help prevent the same thing happening to others in the lead up to the Games."

With many willing to pay over the odds to get their hands on a ticket to the historic sports event, Wedderburn-Day said that the scams are inevitable, and punters should take action immediately if they think they have been targeted.

He said: “If you’ve lost money or you think a fraudster has access to your bank account, contact your bank or payment service provider as fast as you can.

"They can protect your account and, in most cases, get your money back. Always contact them directly using a known email or phone number, such as the ones shown on their website or the back of your card or call 159.”