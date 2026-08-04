Every cryptic message Kelly Osbourne has posted since splitting from Sid Wilson
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Every cryptic message Kelly Osbourne has posted since splitting from Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne has made a series of apparent swipes online at her ex fiancé

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Live Nation

Topics: Celebrity, News, Sex and Relationships, Instagram

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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