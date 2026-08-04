Every cryptic message Kelly Osbourne has posted since splitting from Sid Wilson

In the wake of Kelly Osbourne's split from Sid Wilson, whom she shares her three-year-old son with, the former reality TV star has shared a series of cryptic posts online.

Osbourne and Wilson got engaged last year shortly before her father Ozzy Osbourne's death aged 76.

Wilson got down on one knee in front of the Prince of Darkness as the rest of the Osbourne family at Ozzy's final Black Sabbath gig in the UK on July 5.

But the celebrity couple decided to call things quits in March 2026. Since then, Wilson is reported to have been 'kicked out' of his rock band Slipknot after nearly 30 years, TMZ reported.

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After their break-up and Wilson's apparent exile from Slipknot, Osbourne has shared posts to her Instagram Story that appear to in relation to her former fiancé – who she has not directly named in her posts.

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson split in March (Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images)

'Take some responsibility'

Her most recent post was shared in recent hours and stated: "Wake the f*** up take some responsibility. I will not take you s**t anymore. I'm done.

"I want to be happy and I have a beautiful son to raise.

"Leave me alone. let me heal. I can’t protect you from yourself anymore."

Osbourne continued in another scathing story: "Also while I’m at it, can I have my dogs back and all my possessions. Oh yeah, and maybe some child support?"

She also shared a quote about her son's 'little heart' that she will 'protect at all costs'. The mom-of-one echoed similar sentiments in another post that began: "My job is to protect my kids."

The mom-of-one reshared a post about somebody protecting their kids (kellyosbourne/Instagram)

'Forgive yourself'

In a post shared around the time of her break-up from Wilson, Osbourne shared a quote that she said she loved about forgiveness.

It read: "Forgive yourself for not knowing earlier what only time could teach."

The Osbournes star wrote alongside it: "I am in love with this sentence."

'All men are the same'

Osbourne chatted to Closer Magazine earlier this year and revealed how she's finding single life.

"[Dating is] the last thing on my mind. I love being single," she insisted.

"I've got my baby. I'm ambivalent. All men are the same. It's rough."

Prior to dating Wilson, Osbourne had been in relationships with Luke Worrall and Matthew Mosshart, both of whom she had been engaged to.

The 41-year-old is also reported to have dated Rob Damiani, Matty Derham, and Bert McCracken over the years.

The 41-year-old is said to be 'struggling' after her father Ozzy Osbourne's passing (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Why the couple split

According to sources, one thing that played a part in Wilson and Osbourne's break-up is the fact that she's still grieving the loss of her dad.

"Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father," an insider told Mail Online.

"The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she's been doing everything she can to cope."

They went on: "They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward.

"Kelly has endured a great deal over the past year. Despite everything, she remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother moving ahead."

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson relationship timeline

1999

Osbourne and Wilson meet when Slipknot perform in Ozzy Osbourne’s Ozzfest. Osbourne is 13 and Wilson is 20. The pair strike up a friendship.

January 2022

Osbourne begins to hint that after 20 years, the pair have become more than friends.

She writes on an Instagram story in which Wilson is tagged: “&& so there's this boy, And the way he laughs makes me smile, And the way he talks gives me butterflies, And everything about him, makes me happy.”

February 14 2022

The pair confirm their romance on Valentine’s Day.

Osbourne writes: “After 23 years of friendship, I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

Wilson posts: “There are not enough colors to display the palette of Love I have for you in my Heart. Happy Valentines Day my Love XoXo.”

May 12 2022

Kelly reveals she is pregnant, writing on Instagram: “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.”

November 2022

Osbourne and Wilson secretly welcome their son Sidney Wilson Jr. Kelly’s mom Sharon shares the news with the public the following January.

July 5 2025

Wilson proposes to Osbourne in front of her parents Ozzy and Sharon at Ozzy’s final Black Sabbath concert in Birmingham, UK.

July 22 2025

Ozzy dies of a heart attack. He had been living with Parkinson’s disease.

February 2026

Osbourne shares a post detailing her grief following her father’s death, writing: “Some grief doesn't end. It changes shape. It becomes the quiet weight you learn to carry, the ache woven into your days.

"Making it through doesn't mean leaving it behind. It means finding the strength to live and love and keep going even with forever resting in your heart.”

She later hits out at trolls criticizing her appearance as she grieves her father, writing on Instagram: “Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!”

March 2026

The Daily Mail reports that Osbourne and Wilson have broken off their engagement.

July 31 2026

Wilson is reportedly fired from Slipknot. TMZ reports that it’s due to his alleged mistreatment of his bandmates.

August 2026

Osbourne shares cryptic posts, appearing to allege that Wilson owes her child support.