A video has begun circulating showing Zara Larsson revealing the financial impact her abortion joke has had.

Swedish singer Zara Larsson found herself in hot water with some of her fans who didn’t take kindly to a comment she made on a TikTok video.

Earlier this month, the star went singer for a comment that likely would have had her camp holding their hands in their hands.

A fan shared a video from a Zara concert show and made reference to getting an abortion afterwards.

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The fan wrote: “I didn't know I was pregnant here but at least my baby got to hear 'Midnight Sun' before I aborted it.”

The singer fired back with a cheeky reply that hasn’t gone over particularly well...

“I killed the performance and then you killed it after the performance purrrrrr” and reposted the video to her own TikTok account.

Larsson faced a backlash from some of her fans over her comments (Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

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This interaction sparked a whole debate on abortion and attitudes towards, resulting in Larson pushing back against the backlash.

In a new video, that has started to circulate on social media, but can’t be found on Larsson’s TikTok page, the Swede revealed she lost out on a 3-million-dollar brand deal because of the joke.

In the video, she said: “Lately with the abortion joke, which was very funny by the way, I lost a 3 million dollar deal and I was like okay, wtf.

“If you don’t agree me thinking that women should have access to abortion or that we could have a joking conversation about it, we are just not meant to be partners.”

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She then went on to confront her critics, both inside and outside of her fan group about criticizing her for it.

Larsson defended her comments and saw some fans rally behind her (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

She continued: “And I don’t give a f*** about it. You can give me a million DMs, you can send me a million comments about ‘boo, boo, boo, you are a bad person, you wicked witch’.

“I don’t give a rats ass because I am so sure of my stance in that.”

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In response to this video, many people have insisted they are now greater fans of Larson and will continue to support her.

Some even called on her to name the brand so they would know not to support it going forward

However, some have argued her tone and choice of words may have been in bad choice and play into the hands of those who are anti-abortion.