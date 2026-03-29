A man who was accused of stalking Billie EIlish has died after being truck by a train in Long Island.

In 2020, Prenell Rousseau reportedly turned up at Eilish's Los Angeles home several times uninvited and refused to leave the property when asked to by the singer's father, Patrick O'Connell.

Eilish was just 18 years old at the time of the incident, while Rousseau was 24.

Rousseau is now reported to have died after being struck by a train on the Long Island Rail Road, New York.

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According to the New York Post, the 30-year-old was jogging 'on or near' the tracks and was hit by an oncoming train on Wednesday (March 25).

Eilish and her family were granted an order of protection against Rousseau some years ago after appeared at her home.

A man acussed of stalking Billie Eilish has died after being hit by a train (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

On his first visit, he's believed to have spoken to the 'Ocean Eyes' hitmakers dad through a surveillance camera. While Rousseau said he was supposed to be there, Patrick told him he had the wrong house.

When he refused to leave, the family were forced to call a private security company for assistance.

Per court records (via The Independent), the man remained on the porch of the property and 'began to read a book while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue'.

Rousseau was at Eilish's home during the height of the pandemic and was allegedly not wearing a mask at the time, which added to Eilish and her family's fears of him.

They went on to be granted a security order against Rousseau which prohibited him from trying to contact the singer or her parents. He was also told he must keep a distance for 100 yards from them.

The singer has a handful of restraining orders against people (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Unfortunately Rousseau isn't the only person to have been issued restraining orders regarding Eilish.

In 2021, the singer's attorney got a restraining order against John Hearle who had allegedly been camping outside her home and would harass her.

In the 2021 filing, Eilish said that Hearle's presence 'emotional injury including fear for my safety, fear for the safety of my family, and loss of my sense of peace and tranquillity and security in my home and personal space resulting from the repeated instances of harassment'.

Shawn Christopher McIntyre was also hit with a restraining order in 2023 after sending hundreds of messages to Eilish and her family online.

He'd said to have made violent threats against her brother, Finneas O'Connell, and her close friend Zoe Donahoe.