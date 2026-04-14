Alix Earle has responded to Alex Cooper calling her out on social media, urging her to 'say what you gotta' say about me'.

Earle, 25, used to run her podcast, Hot Mess with Alix Earle, under Cooper's Unwell network but last year the pod was mysteriously dropped.

It's unclear why Earle's show was dropped by Cooper's network, sparking some fans to speculate if the pair had fallen out.

Then, in March 2025, Cooper addressed the matter and said that that Earle's podcast no longer being part of Unwell was 'nothing to do' with the network, adding: "Idk why she can’t/whats going on."

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"Unwell gave her everything back she owns her IP," the well-known Call Her Daddy podcast host continued, per ELLE Australia.

A couple of months later Earle addressed the matter for herself and said that things behind the scenes of her podcast were, ironically, a 'hot mess'.

Alex Cooper and Alix Earle pictured together in 2023 (Gotham/GC Images)

She failed to shared any further information on the matter, but did tease to the Wall Street Journal that her podcast would be making a comeback at some point. But, as of April 2026, Hot Mess is yet to make a return.

Now the rumor mill is spinning again in regards to speculation that Earle and Cooper had a falling out, and it stems from Earle resharing a video of someone branding Cooper as an 'ambulance chaser'.

Now Cooper, 31, has addressed the matter head on and called out Earle for her 'passive aggressive posts'.

"Hey girl, the passive aggressive reposts and the likes and the commenting on things — I’ve got to call you out here," she said in a TikTok video posted April 13 that she tagged Earle in.

"You’re going to need to get specific and just say what you’ve got to say about me. There’s no NDA. No one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself."

Cooper went on: "What’s the beef? Because I’m really tired of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other sh*t going on online for you. Not interested.

"I know what happened, and so do you. So talk, unless the fake narrative that you’re creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth. I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me. So unless you actually have something to say, I’m out. This is over."

At the time of writing, Cooper's TikTok has gone viral and amassed more than 10,000,000 views.

Earle has since reacted to the video with a simple three-word message. She replied: "Okay on it!!"

UNILAD have approached Cooper and Earle for comment.