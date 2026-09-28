Lisa Rinna turns heads with bold new look at 2026 VMAs and fans can't look past one detail

Lisa Rinna's statement look at last night's VMAs (September 27) paid tribute to Madonna, but there was another part of her outfit that left people distracted.

Rinna rocked up to the star-studded affair boasting a platinum blonde hair, which is a far cry from the actress' usual brunette locks.

It was, of course, a wig that she was wearing and there's only one reason why she decided to wear it.

"I’m here for one reason and one reason only: Madonna," Rinna, 63, told PEOPLE, adding: "I love to create, I love to do this fashion thing. And this is what came out of Madonna VMAs Sunday. Here we are."

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The music icon opened last night's awards in what was her first VMAs performance in over two decades.

Madonna was up for 11 awards last night, seven of which she won (including Artist of the Year).

As well as Rinna's bombshell blonde wig, there was another part of her look that got people talking online – the fake nipples added to the bodice part of her white gown.

Lisa Rinna's VMAs look certainly got people talking (Monica Schipper/WireImage)

"I still don’t get the point of the fake nips," somebody said on Twitter alongside a vide of Rinna at last night's event.

Another person questioned: "A muscle nipple dress?"

"Nipples protruding, very disrespectful," said a different person, as someone else wrote that the reality TV star looked 'ridiculous'.

But, it wasn't all negative comments about RInna's look; a lot of her fans actually loved it.

"Congratulations you just won for best dress for the VMAs," one person penned on Rinna's Instagram post.

A different person commented: "Looking fabulous as usual!"

Meanwhile dozens of others hailed her as an 'icon' and 'gorgeous'.

I think we can all agree that Rinna loves the limelight – something which she's somewhat admitted herself when she told PEOPLE earlier this month that she 'needs to be on television'. There are two reality shows she would refuse to do, however.

"No Survivor and no Big Brother, none of that. No, no," Rinna said. "We're couture."

She went on to say of her decades-long TV career: "I’ve pretty much done them all, and the ones that I shouldn’t do, I’ve passed on.

"The thing is, I need to be on television, so we need to find me a show. So hurry up, so hurry up."

One of Rinna's best-known shows is the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She starred on the show for eight seasons before announcing her departure in January 2023.