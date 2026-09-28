Lisa Rinna turns heads with bold new look at 2026 VMAs and fans can't look past one detail
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Lisa Rinna turns heads with bold new look at 2026 VMAs and fans can't look past one detail

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna looked totally different

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Lisa O'CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, News, Fashion

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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