Liar Liar star Justin Cooper reveals the bizarre letters prisoners sent him as a kid
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Liar Liar star Justin Cooper reveals the bizarre letters prisoners sent him as a kid

Cooper gave a rare interview after stepping back from acting in 2003

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Topics: Nostalgia, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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