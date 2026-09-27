Nicole Scherzinger says 'show must go on’ after suffering boiling water injury

Nicole Scherzinger proved her ultimate dedication to the stage this weekend, performing a full headline concert despite suffering severe, blistered burns just one hour before showtime.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 27, the 48-year-old singer revealed she sustained a painful injury backstage ahead of the Pussycat Dolls' scheduled performance in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Alongside a graphic photograph displaying large, raw blisters covering her leg, Scherzinger made clear she had no intention of calling off the date.

“Nothing like boiling water falling on your leg an hour before your set — But the show must go on,” Scherzinger wrote to her followers. “Thanks Düsseldorf for keeping me going. See you soon Amsterdam.”

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The grueling incident comes as Scherzinger continues traveling across Europe alongside fellow members Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt for their PCD Forever world tour, which officially kicked off in June.

The European leg of the trek has provided welcome momentum for the pop trio following a challenging rollout in the United States earlier this year. Back in May, the group announced the cancellation of nearly their entire North American leg, citing sluggish box office demand after initially scheduling massive venues.

Nicole showed off the painful injury which occured just an hour before she was due on stage (Instagram/nicolescherzinger)

“When we announced the PCD FOREVER Tour, we hoped to bring the show to fans across the world,” the group shared in a joint statement at the time. “After taking an honest look at the North American run, we’ve made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel all but one of the North America dates.”

Insiders noted that the setback was particularly tough on Scherzinger, who had spent months preparing for the group's first coordinated run in over a decade and a half.

“She was really excited to get back out there with Ashley and Kimberly to celebrate a new era, but now she feels they didn’t get a chance to showcase what they can do,” a source revealed to Us Weekly in May.

“They went from not touring for over 15 years to booking big arenas like Madison Square Garden with only one new song to back it. They overestimated the demand.”

The tour encountered another hiccup earlier this month in Poland when fans noticed Scherzinger was missing from the stage at Warsaw's COS Torwar Arena during the performance of their breakout hit “Buttons.” A representative later clarified that a wardrobe malfunction and technical audio failure forced the frontwoman to execute an emergency hardware swap.

The Pussycat Dolls are currently on tour in Europe (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images For ABA)

“During a wardrobe change, there was an issue with Nicole’s in-ear pack, which meant an unexpected mid-show change was necessary,” the spokesperson stated. “Rather than the Dolls stopping the entire show and disappointing the fans, the decision was made to fully switch Nicole’s pack, and unfortunately, the change delayed her from joining the other Dolls in time.”

Despite the backstage burns, the group is scheduled to continue their European tour with an upcoming performance in Amsterdam.



