Nicole Scherzinger says 'show must go on’ after suffering boiling water injury
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Nicole Scherzinger says 'show must go on’ after suffering boiling water injury

Nicole Scherzinger suffered severe blistered burns after boiling water spilled on her leg just one hour before a Pussycat Dolls show.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Music, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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