Olivia Rodrigo has shared an undeniably wild admission about her fans and the extent they go to when seeing her live.

Rodrigo is one of the biggest music stars on the planet and has already bagged three Grammy Awards despite only being 23 years old.

She's best known for songs like 'driver's license', 'good 4 u', and 'vampire'. One of her most recent singles, 'drop dead', debuted in the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Now she's released her album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love (which came out last Friday, June 12), and was interviewed on KISS FM UK to discuss it – amongst other things.

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At one point during the discussions, the radio hosts noted that Rodrigo has an upcoming UK tour and that people have shared their suggestions on the British icon she should collaborate with... that being Susan Boyle.

Olivia Rodrigo recently released her third studio album (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Olivia Rodrigo)

"Oh my god," Rodrigo said. "Susan Boyle is having such a resurgence. Timothée Chalamet talked about her in that interview and I was like, 'Yes, I forgot about Susan Boyle!'"

She went on the describe the Britain's Got Talent star as 'epic'.

Rodrigo also shared some shocking insight into the kind of things her fans do when she's doing a live performance.

"I have been to certain concerts and certain festivals where people wear diapers so that they can be front row of the show," she said. "That's been an experience of a performer that I have smelled and experienced."

Rodrigo went on: "It's also like with the ball drop in New York for New Year's Eve, everyone is wearing diapers — they sit there all day. That's a thing. I think about it kind of often. It's a real thing."

Last summer, a video went viral of Rodrigo addressing one fan's sign that said they were wearing a diaper so that they could get a good spot. The sign read 'wearing diapers for front row'.

The singer was filmed saying: "Is that true? Did you guys wear diapers? You're wearing a diaper right now to be front row? Wow, that's actually amazing. I love you. Thank you for doing that."

"That's crazy," Rodrigo added – and a lot of people agreed.

"She was too nice about this," one person commented at the time, as a second said: "I'd hate to be next to them…"

"Welcome to the UK love," quipped another.