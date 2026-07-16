Topics: Tom Holland, Football, Entertainment
Topics: Tom Holland, Football, Entertainment
Erling Haaland is making things right with Tom Holland after being accused of snubbing the actor's offer to hang out, according to Page Six.
The Norway soccer superstar took to the comments section of an Instagram clip to extend his own dinner invitation to Holland, days after the actor revealed he'd been left on read.
"Dinner invitation accepted @tomholland2013. A little late 😅 Just name the place!" Haaland wrote, per Page Six.
The clip in question was originally posted by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and showed Holland recounting the awkward moment during his Monday night appearance on the show.
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The actor confirmed that his DM to Haaland had gone unanswered because the striker had "no idea" who he was and assumed he was messaging 'a random person'.
Holland explained that he'd gotten the idea to reach out after spotting Haaland at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix last month, where the pair were seated in suites across from one another.
"I just thought I'd shoot my shot, send him a text," Holland said. "I never imagined I'd talk about it on live television. But here we are."
Despite the lack of response at the time, Holland took the situation in stride. "Yes [I DM'd him], and I'll tell you what. That is exactly the type of humbling experience that is important for actors," he joked to host Jimmy Fallon, according to Page Six. The 29-year-old actor also praised Haaland as 'incredible' and 'an absolute legend' during the appearance.
Haaland, 25, continues to make headlines beyond his performances on the field. Although Norway was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup, the striker remained a fan favorite throughout the tournament, largely thanks to his distinct look and playful personality off the pitch.
He recently went viral for bringing home a taxidermied raccoon to Norway following the team's loss to England, an image that quickly circulated online.
Haaland has also drawn attention for his reported $300,000 Birkin bag collection, as well as his signature 'Viking Flow' haircut.
Fans online have continued to note the contrast between Haaland's towering, 'goalscoring machine' reputation on the field and his more easygoing, goofy persona away from it, a dynamic that appears to have only grown his popularity since the World Cup.
Semi-final - Match 102: England vs Argentina 1-2
Semi-final - Match 101: France vs Spain, 2-0
Quarter-final - Match 99: Norway vs England, 1-2
Quarter-final - Match 100: Argentina vs Switzerland, 3-1
Quarter-final - Match 98: Spain vs Belgium, 2-1
Quarter-final - Match 97: France vs Morocco, 2-0
Round of 16 - Match 95: Argentina vs Egypt, 3-2
Round of 16 - Match 96: Switzerland vs Colombia, 0-0 (4-3 penalties)
Round of 16 - Match 93: Portugal vs Spain, 0-1
Round of 16 - Match 94: USA vs Belgium, 1-4
Round of 16 - Match 91: Brazil vs Norway, 1-2
Round of 16 - Match 92: Mexico vs England, 2-3
Round of 16 - Match 90: Canada vs Morocco, 0-3
Round of 16 - Match 89: Paraguay vs France, 0-1
Round of 32 - Match 88: Australia vs Egypt, 1-1 (2-4 on penalties)
Round of 32 - Match 86: Argentina vs Cabo Verde, 3-2
Round of 32 - Match 87: Colombia vs Ghana, 1-0
Round of 32 - Match 84: Spain vs Austria, 3-0
Round of 32 - Match 83: Portugal vs Croatia, 2-1
Round of 32 - Match 85: Switzerland vs Algeria, 2-0
Round of 32 - Match 80: England vs DR Congo, 2-1
Round of 32 - Match 82: Belgium vs Senegal, 3-2
Round of 32 - Match 81: USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, 2-0
Round of 32 - Match 78: Mexico vs Ecuador, 2-0
Round of 32 - Match 77: France vs Sweden, 3-0
Round of 32 - Match 79: Ivory Coast vs Norway, 2-1
Round of 32 - Match 76: Brazil vs Japan, 2-1
Round of 32 - Match 74: Germany vs Paraguay, 1-1 (4-3)
Round of 32 - Match 75: Netherlands vs Morocco, 1-1 (3-2)
Round of 32 - Match 73: South Africa vs Canada, 1-0
Group L: Panama vs England, 2-0
Group L: Croatia vs Ghana, 2-1
Group K: Colombia vs Portugal, 0-0
Group K: DR Congo vs Uzbekistan, 3-1
Group J: Algeria vs Austria, 3-3
Group J: Jordan vs Argentina, 3-1
Group I: Norway vs France, 4-1
Group I: Senegal vs Iraq, 5-0
Group H: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia, 0-0
Group H: Uruguay vs Spain, 1-0
Group G: New Zealand vs Belgium, 5-1
Group G: Egypt vs Iran, 1-1
Group E: Ivory Coast vs Curacao, 2-0
Group E: Ecuador vs Germany, 2-1
Group F: Japan vs Sweden, 1-1
Group F: Tunisia vs Netherlands, 3-1
Group D: Turkey vs USA, 3-2
Group D: Paraguay vs Australia, 0-0
Group B: Switzerland vs Canada, 2-1
Group B: Qatar vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3-1
Group C: Scotland vs Brazil, 3-0
Group C: Morocco vs Haiti, 4-2
Group A: Mexico vs Czech Republic,3-0
Group A: South Africa vs South Korea, 1-0
Group K: Portugal vs Uzbekistan, 5-0
Group L: England vs Ghana, 0-0
Group L: Panama vs Croatia, 1-0
Group K: Colombia vs DR Congo, 1,0
Group G: New Zealand vs Egypt, 1-3
Group I: France vs Iraq, 3-0
Group I: Norway vs Senegal, 3-2
Group J: Argentina vs Austria, 2-0
Group J: Algeria vs Jordan, 2-1
Group H: Uruguay vs Cape Verde, 2-2
Group H: Spain vs Saudi Arabia, 4-0
Group G: Belgium vs Iran, 0-0
Group G: New Zealand vs Egypt, 1-3
Group E: Germany vs Ivory Coast, 2-1
Group E: Ecuador vs Curaçao, 0-0
Group F: Netherlands vs Sweden, 5-1
Group F: Tunisia vs Japan, 0-4
Group C: Brazil vs Haiti, 3-0
Group C: Scotland vs Morocco, 0-1
Group D: Turkey vs Paraguay, 0-1
Group D: USA vs Australia, 2-0
Group A: Czech Republic vs South Africa, 1-1
Group B: Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, 4-1
Group B: Canada vs Qatar, 6-0
Group A: Mexico vs South Korea, 1-0
Group K: Portugal vs DR Congo, 1-1
Group L: England vs Croatia, 4-2
Group L: Ghana vs Panama, 1-0
Group K: Uzbekistan vs Colombia, 1-3
Group I: France vs Senegal, 3-1
Group I: Iraq vs Norway, 1-4
Group J: Argentina vs Algeria, 3-0
Group J: Austria vs Jordan, 3-1
Group H: Spain vs Cabo Verde, 0-0
Group G: Belgium vs Egypt, 1-1
Group H: Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay, 1-1
Group G: Iran vs New Zealand, 2-2
Group E: Germany vs Curacao, 7-1
Group F: Netherlands vs Japan, 2-2
Group E: Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, 1-0
Group F: Sweden vs Tunisia, 5-1
Group B: Qatar vs Switzerland, 1-1
Group C: Brazil vs Morocco, 1-1
Group C: Haiti vs Scotland, 0-1
Group D: Australia vs Turkey, 2-0
Group B: Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, 1-1
Group D: USA vs Paraguay, 4-1
Group A: Mexico vs South Africa, 2-0
Group A: South Korea vs Czech Republic, 2-1