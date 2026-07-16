Erling Haaland is making things right with Tom Holland after being accused of snubbing the actor's offer to hang out, according to Page Six.

The Norway soccer superstar took to the comments section of an Instagram clip to extend his own dinner invitation to Holland, days after the actor revealed he'd been left on read.

"Dinner invitation accepted @tomholland2013. A little late 😅 Just name the place!" Haaland wrote, per Page Six.

The clip in question was originally posted by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and showed Holland recounting the awkward moment during his Monday night appearance on the show.

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The actor confirmed that his DM to Haaland had gone unanswered because the striker had "no idea" who he was and assumed he was messaging 'a random person'.

Holland admitted he felt 'humbled' after being ghosted by Erling Haaland, but he has finally received his long-awaited response. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Why did Tom Holland DM Erling Haaland?

Holland explained that he'd gotten the idea to reach out after spotting Haaland at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix last month, where the pair were seated in suites across from one another.

"I just thought I'd shoot my shot, send him a text," Holland said. "I never imagined I'd talk about it on live television. But here we are."

Despite the lack of response at the time, Holland took the situation in stride. "Yes [I DM'd him], and I'll tell you what. That is exactly the type of humbling experience that is important for actors," he joked to host Jimmy Fallon, according to Page Six. The 29-year-old actor also praised Haaland as 'incredible' and 'an absolute legend' during the appearance.

In one viral moment, Haaland was pictured returning to his homeland with a taxidermied raccoon in tow following Norway’s disappointing loss to England last week. (Photo by Jan Langhaug / NTB / AFP via Getty Images)

What else has Erling Haaland been up to recently?

Haaland, 25, continues to make headlines beyond his performances on the field. Although Norway was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup, the striker remained a fan favorite throughout the tournament, largely thanks to his distinct look and playful personality off the pitch.

He recently went viral for bringing home a taxidermied raccoon to Norway following the team's loss to England, an image that quickly circulated online.

Haaland has also drawn attention for his reported $300,000 Birkin bag collection, as well as his signature 'Viking Flow' haircut.

Fans online have continued to note the contrast between Haaland's towering, 'goalscoring machine' reputation on the field and his more easygoing, goofy persona away from it, a dynamic that appears to have only grown his popularity since the World Cup.

Spain vs Argentina head to head results

2026 World Cup results so far

Tuesday, 14 July

Semi-final - Match 102: England vs Argentina 1-2

Semi-final - Match 101: France vs Spain, 2-0

Saturday, July 11

Quarter-final - Match 99: Norway vs England, 1-2

Quarter-final - Match 100: Argentina vs Switzerland, 3-1

Friday, July 10

Quarter-final - Match 98: Spain vs Belgium, 2-1

Thursday, July 9

Quarter-final - Match 97: France vs Morocco, 2-0

Tuesday, July 7

Round of 16 - Match 95: Argentina vs Egypt, 3-2

Round of 16 - Match 96: Switzerland vs Colombia, 0-0 (4-3 penalties)

Monday, July 6

Round of 16 - Match 93: Portugal vs Spain, 0-1

Round of 16 - Match 94: USA vs Belgium, 1-4

Sunday, July 5

Round of 16 - Match 91: Brazil vs Norway, 1-2

Round of 16 - Match 92: Mexico vs England, 2-3

Saturday, July 4

Round of 16 - Match 90: Canada vs Morocco, 0-3

Round of 16 - Match 89: Paraguay vs France, 0-1

Friday, July 3

Round of 32 - Match 88: Australia vs Egypt, 1-1 (2-4 on penalties)

Round of 32 - Match 86: Argentina vs Cabo Verde, 3-2

Round of 32 - Match 87: Colombia vs Ghana, 1-0

Thursday, July 2

Round of 32 - Match 84: Spain vs Austria, 3-0

Round of 32 - Match 83: Portugal vs Croatia, 2-1

Round of 32 - Match 85: Switzerland vs Algeria, 2-0

Wednesday, July 1

Round of 32 - Match 80: England vs DR Congo, 2-1

Round of 32 - Match 82: Belgium vs Senegal, 3-2

Round of 32 - Match 81: USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, 2-0

Tuesday, June 30

Round of 32 - Match 78: Mexico vs Ecuador, 2-0

Round of 32 - Match 77: France vs Sweden, 3-0

Round of 32 - Match 79: Ivory Coast vs Norway, 2-1

Monday, June 29

Round of 32 - Match 76: Brazil vs Japan, 2-1

Round of 32 - Match 74: Germany vs Paraguay, 1-1 (4-3)

Round of 32 - Match 75: Netherlands vs Morocco, 1-1 (3-2)

Sunday, June 28

Round of 32 - Match 73: South Africa vs Canada, 1-0

Saturday, June 27

Group L: Panama vs England, 2-0

Group L: Croatia vs Ghana, 2-1

Group K: Colombia vs Portugal, 0-0

Group K: DR Congo vs Uzbekistan, 3-1

Group J: Algeria vs Austria, 3-3

Group J: Jordan vs Argentina, 3-1

Friday, June 26

Group I: Norway vs France, 4-1

Group I: Senegal vs Iraq, 5-0

Group H: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia, 0-0

Group H: Uruguay vs Spain, 1-0

Group G: New Zealand vs Belgium, 5-1

Group G: Egypt vs Iran, 1-1

Thursday, June 25

Group E: Ivory Coast vs Curacao, 2-0

Group E: Ecuador vs Germany, 2-1

Group F: Japan vs Sweden, 1-1

Group F: Tunisia vs Netherlands, 3-1

Group D: Turkey vs USA, 3-2

Group D: Paraguay vs Australia, 0-0

Wednesday, June 24

Group B: Switzerland vs Canada, 2-1

Group B: Qatar vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3-1

Group C: Scotland vs Brazil, 3-0

Group C: Morocco vs Haiti, 4-2

Group A: Mexico vs Czech Republic,3-0

Group A: South Africa vs South Korea, 1-0

Tuesday, June 23

Group K: Portugal vs Uzbekistan, 5-0

Group L: England vs Ghana, 0-0

Group L: Panama vs Croatia, 1-0

Group K: Colombia vs DR Congo, 1,0

Monday, June 22

Group G: New Zealand vs Egypt, 1-3

Group I: France vs Iraq, 3-0

Group I: Norway vs Senegal, 3-2

Group J: Argentina vs Austria, 2-0

Group J: Algeria vs Jordan, 2-1

Sunday, June 21

Group H: Uruguay vs Cape Verde, 2-2

Group H: Spain vs Saudi Arabia, 4-0

Group G: Belgium vs Iran, 0-0

Group G: New Zealand vs Egypt, 1-3

Saturday, June 20

Group E: Germany vs Ivory Coast, 2-1

Group E: Ecuador vs Curaçao, 0-0

Group F: Netherlands vs Sweden, 5-1

Group F: Tunisia vs Japan, 0-4

Friday, June 19

Group C: Brazil vs Haiti, 3-0

Group C: Scotland vs Morocco, 0-1

Group D: Turkey vs Paraguay, 0-1

Group D: USA vs Australia, 2-0

Thursday, June 18

Group A: Czech Republic vs South Africa, 1-1

Group B: Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, 4-1

Group B: Canada vs Qatar, 6-0

Group A: Mexico vs South Korea, 1-0

Wednesday, June 17

Group K: Portugal vs DR Congo, 1-1

Group L: England vs Croatia, 4-2

Group L: Ghana vs Panama, 1-0

Group K: Uzbekistan vs Colombia, 1-3

Tuesday, June 16

Group I: France vs Senegal, 3-1

Group I: Iraq vs Norway, 1-4

Group J: Argentina vs Algeria, 3-0

Group J: Austria vs Jordan, 3-1

Monday, June 15

Group H: Spain vs Cabo Verde, 0-0

Group G: Belgium vs Egypt, 1-1

Group H: Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay, 1-1

Group G: Iran vs New Zealand, 2-2

Sunday, June 14

Group E: Germany vs Curacao, 7-1

Group F: Netherlands vs Japan, 2-2

Group E: Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, 1-0

Group F: Sweden vs Tunisia, 5-1

Saturday, June 13

Group B: Qatar vs Switzerland, 1-1

Group C: Brazil vs Morocco, 1-1

Group C: Haiti vs Scotland, 0-1

Group D: Australia vs Turkey, 2-0

Friday, June 12

Group B: Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, 1-1

Group D: USA vs Paraguay, 4-1

Thursday, June 11

Group A: Mexico vs South Africa, 2-0

Group A: South Korea vs Czech Republic, 2-1







