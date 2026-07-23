Having a unique name can be a real conversation starter – trust me, I'd know.

Another person who know this well is Hollywood icon, Scarlett Johansson. Johansson has been in the film industry for decades, so it's safe to say that people know her face very well, but her name (well, it's pronunciation) not so much.

With this in mind, her husband, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, was recently quizzed on how you actually say his wife's moniker.

Jost, who hosts Pop Culture Jeopardy!, was asked how to pronounce Johansson in a new video shared to the quiz show's Instagram page.

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The person behind the camera asked: "Is it Jo-Hansson or Yo-Hansson?"

Laughing, Jost quipped: "I don't know. I've never met her in person yet. I wanted to hear how she says it."

Colin Jost was recently asked how to pronounce Scarlett Johansson's surname (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Joking aside, he shared: "I certainly say 'Jo-Hansson'. I mean, I don’t say it really ever… [like] 'Yo, Johansson, why is the fridge empty?'"

"She's Danish," Jost added. "I think her family is kind of a mix. They probably went back and forth a little bit between Denmark and Sweden. So it was 'Yo-Hansson' probably, originally."

The SNL favorite proceeded to note that he'd probably have been called 'Yost' one upon a time instead of Jost, with his German heritage in mind.

Johansson herself has spoken about her lineage previously, particularly her Jewishness. Speaking to The Irish Times back in 2014, the actress said that she grew up celebrating both Christian and Jewish holidays.

"Even though we’re Jewish we always celebrated Christmas alongside Hanukkah just because we loved the traditions of Danish Christmases," she shared (via The Jewish Chronicle).

"We'd go to different harvest festivals and churches and all that kind of stuff," Johansson added.

Johansson has also featured on Finding Your Roots. On the PBS show, she learnt that her maternal great-grandfather emigrated from Poland to the US in 1910. He made a living by selling bananas in Manhattan, New York.

The actress' father, Karsten Johansson, is Danish (JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Discussing the fact that her great-grandfather made the some 4,000-mile trip to America alone, Johansson told Finding Your Roots' Dr. Henry Louis Gates: "I can only imagine he was coming from a place where he could not continue to survive.

"I think he must have come from some broken place, which would have caused him to go on a journey like this by himself."

Johansson was born and raised in Manhattan. She's one of four children to Danish architect Karsten Johansson and producer Melanie Sloan.

The Marriage Story star also has two half siblings, Christian Johansson and a younger sister, Fenan Sloan.