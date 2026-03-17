Amy Winehouse’s ex-husband opens up about her death after years of being 'blamed' in rare interview

Almost 15 years after her death, Amy Winehouse's ex-husband has opened up about her passing.

Blake Fielder-Civil was married to Winehouse between the years of 2007 and 2009, but the pair remained connected following their divorce.

Since the singer's death, Blake has often been 'blamed' for Winehouse's struggles with addiction. In a new interview, the 43-year-old has insisted that while he had a 'part to play' he was not to blame for her passing.

Speaking on Paul C. Brunson's We Need to Talk podcast, Blake said that he and Winehouse 'became addicts together'.

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"It was known that Amy had experimented with drugs and it was nothing to do with me. The heroin was something as I said that I tried, let’s say ten times, smoked it over a period of six months with some friends.

"That’s where I was at with that. But yeah, the first time she did it was with me and it was probably my sixth time."

Winehouse and Blake were married for two years (Jon Furniss/WireImage)

Winehouse died in 2011 from alcohol poisoning. She was found at her home in Camden, north London and had 416mg of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in her system.

Coroner Dr Shirley Radcliffe said that Winehouse had 'a level of alcohol commonly associated with fatality'.

Addressing claims that he had a part in Winehouse's addiction, Blake added to Brunson: "My stance now is that I know a lot of people, especially people reading media 20 years ago, would have an idea that Amy’s passing is my responsibility.

"As I’ve always said – I never shirk from any responsibility. If I’ve done something, I’ll put my hand up to it, but I’m okay. I’m not okay, but I’ve made my peace I had a part to play. But there’s one thing aside from everyone else that also had a role to play.

"Amy herself had agency, and that is in no way at all disrespecting her by saying that, but Amy did what she wanted to do and even knowing the drinking had started to hurt her, she carried on."

Blake appeared on Paul C. Brunson's podcast (We Need To Talk)

Blake was in prison at the time of Winehouse's death and spoke about the moment he found out, after a prison officer showed him a news report.

"My first thought was that it would be a hoax,’ he said.

"I burst into tears. It was the only comfort I had at that moment for losing this massive, huge part of my life.

"My cellmate at the time was a really solid guy. He’d seen it on the news and gave me a hug straight away. I burst into tears. He started crying too. So it’s strange I got held up by, you know, as being supported and held up by somebody I’d known from a matter of weeks.

"That was the only comfort I had at that moment for losing this massive, huge part of my life, a big part of my heart. Somebody I was not going to see again or hear again or anything again. It was too much."

UNILAD has reached out to The Amy Winehouse Foundation for comment.