Heather McComb, the ex-wife of the late James Van Der Beek, has revealed that James he gave his full blessing for her to remarry before he passed away in February, describing the moment as something she will 'always hold on my heart'.

McComb, 49, married actor Scott Michael Campbell on May 30 in Missoula, Montana, less than four months after Van Der Beek died aged 48 following a battle with colorectal cancer.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, she opened up about the last time she saw her ex-husband, and what he said.

'They both were so full of love and support and excitement'

"I will share one thing because I think it's beautiful," McComb told the outlet.

"James and Kimberly both knew that Scott and I were getting married and they both were so full of love and support and excitement."

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James Van Der Beek and Heather McComb were married from 2003 to 2010 (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Van Der Beek's second wife, Kimberly, 44, who he married in 2010 after his divorce from McComb was finalized, was described by McComb as someone she holds in the highest regard.

'To have his blessing on this marriage was something that I will always hold on my heart'

"The love and respect and admiration I have for Kimberly is unparalleled," she said, calling the pair 'true soulmates'.

McComb said that knowing Van Der Beek supported her happiness was something she will carry with her forever.

"Just to have his blessing on this marriage was something that I will always hold on my heart," she said. "I think that when I look back, that is really what I hold in my heart, is just how he loved everybody in his life."

The couple's wedding day was filled with what McComb described as signs from those who are no longer alive.

James went on to marry Kimberly following the split (Photo by Tasia Wells/Getty Images for The Trevor Project)

"I know we had a lot of people up in heaven shining on us that day," she said. "It was magical in the sense that we saw a double rainbow, two ladybugs and two white doves."

She added: "I feel that is significant to Scott and I spiritually, and all the people that we lost."

McComb and Van Der Beek were both actors when they fell in love in their twenties, tying the knot in 2003. They announced their separation in April 2009 and finalized their divorce the following year. Van Der Beek went on to marry Kimberly and the couple had six children together.

In November 2024, Van Der Beek revealed he had been diagnosed with stage III colorectal cancer in August 2023. His family confirmed his death on February 11 this year.

Following his passing, McComb was among the celebrities to pay tribute, sharing a photo from his 21st birthday on Instagram.

"I am heartbroken over the loss of beloved James," she wrote at the time. "This is how I will always see James, innocent, kind and pure of heart."