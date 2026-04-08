Warning: This article contains discussion of cancer which some readers may find distressing.

Bowel cancer used to be thought of as an older person’s cancer, but a UK doctor has come out to reveal that nobody is ‘too young’ to get it, as the signs to look out for are explained.

When it comes to colon cancer, also known as bowel cancer, The American Cancer Society reported that 108,860 new cases of colon cancer have already been found this year, despite us only having just entered April.

Sadly, it can very quickly lead to serious complications if the person doesn’t know the signs of cancer, which is something younger people might be likely to brush off – thinking they aren’t at risk.

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Dr Amir Khan, who has previously shared his tips on how to fall back asleep if you keep waking up at 3am, symptoms of a thunderclap headache, and how making this microwave mistake could damage your health, has now revealed what puts you at risk as scary warning signs that point to bowel cancer are listed online.

Bowel cancer is on the rise in younger people (Getty Stock Images)

The ITV This Morning doctor has claimed that some people are never ‘too young for bowel cancer’, explaining that cases in the younger groups have surged.

Dr Khan said on the breakfast news show: “We are seeing younger people getting diagnosed with bowel cancer right across the board, particularly in wealthier countries. We think that is because of several things that happen all throughout life, and it starts in childhood.

"We're seeing it in these generations more so now than we did in previous generations. It's exposure to ultra-processed foods, sugary drinks, being overweight and a sedentary lifestyle.”

For those who are worried about their risk of developing the cancer type, the Mayo Clinic reveals a list of what to look out for.





Symptoms of bowel cancer include:

bleeding from the rectum, or blood in your stool

a change in your bowel habits, such as looser stools, going more often or constipation

a lump in your rectum or abdomen

A feeling that you still need to go, even after having a bowel movement

losing weight without trying to

pain in your abdomen or rectum

tiredness and breathlessness caused by anaemia

Dr Khan added in an Instagram post: "[The doctor] might refer you to a genetics clinic if appropriate. A geneticist conducts a detailed assessment and can determine whether people need screening or genetic testing."

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-2345 or via their live chat feature, available 24/7 every day of the year.