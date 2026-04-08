Rex Heuermann has pleaded guilty to the murders of seven women and admitted the murder of an eighth in a court hearing.

Heuermann, who became known as the Gilgo Beach serial killer, pleaded guilty to each count in turn in the Long Island courtroom, showing little emotion as he admitted to his heinous crimes.

The victims are Sandra Costilla, Valerie Mack, Jessica Taylor, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello, and Karen Vergata.

At the hearing, Heuermann admitted to the murder of seven women, as well 'causing the death' of Karen Vergata.

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Speaking at the hearing, Judge Timothy Mazzei asked Heuermann: “Do you understand that by pleading guilty, you waive your rights to a fair trial?”

Heuermann, 62, replied: "Yes, your honor."

Heuermann in court in January 2026 (James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images)

During the hearing, district attorney Ray Tierney questioned Heuermann about details of the killings, including asking how he carried out the murders, saying that it was by strangulation.

Families of the victims were also present in court, with some wiping away tears during the hearing.

Heuermann's ex-wife and daughter were also present, with his daughter becoming visibly upset.

The horrific case began back in May 2010, when 23-year-old Shannan Gilbert told authorities she thought someone was trying to kill her.

Gilbert would then disappear, and while looking for her, police discovered the bodies of four women close to Gilgo Beach on Long Island.

In 2023, Heuermann, who worked as an architect in New York, was arrested and charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello.

Later, he would go on to also be charged with the murders of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Jessica Taylor, Sandra Costilla, and Valerie Mack.

Heuermann at a previous hearing in 2025 (James Carbone - Pool/Getty Images)

Heuermann initially entered a plea of not guilty for the murders, but new evidence emerged involving a number of burner phones that he had used to contact sex workers hundreds of times over the course of several months.

Examination of the phones also revealed searches for extreme pornography, including attempting to find images of 'bruised and impaled women'.

Prosecutors told the court that Heuermann agreed to a guilty plea and several life sentences for the murders with no possibility of parole, and has also waived his right to appeal.

The district attorney recommended a sentence of three consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole, as well as four consecutive 25-life sentences.

A formal sentence has not yet been confirmed, and a sentencing hearing was scheduled for June 17.