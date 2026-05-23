Warning: This article contains discussion of cancer which some readers may find distressing.

Scientists have uncovered cancer-causing chemicals that are hidden in many common foods, particularly those cooked at high temperatures.

For decades, scientists have worked to find effective treatments and cures for the more than 200 different types of cancer.

Clinical trials for vaccines that train the immune system to hunt specific cancer cells are advancing rapidly, with some expected to become broadly available soon, as per the National Institutes of Health.

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However, health experts still believe that the best approach is prevention.

Cancer can be caused by a variety of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors, but scientists have also uncovered cancer-causing chemicals that are present in many common foods.

Researchers from the Seoul National University of Science & Technology have discovered a new high-speed food safety test that could make it much easier to detect the hidden chemicals, which are particularly present in grilled and processed foods.

Scientists have issued a warning about PAHs found in smoked food. (Getty Stock Images)

While many people pay close attention to what they eat for the purposes of losing weight or maintaining a healthy lifestyle, the medical experts have warned that even nutritious foods can carry the hidden chemicals.

Some can enter food from the environment, while others can form during high heat cooking methods such as heating, smoking, grilling, roasting, and frying.

Their research was focused on polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, commonly shortened to PAHs, some of which are known for their cancer-causing potential.

But detecting PAHs in food is not a simple process.

The study reported that, among the foods tested, the highest PAH levels were found in soybean oil, followed by duck meat and canola oil.

According to the National Cancer Institute, PAHs develop when fat and juices from meat drip onto a hot surface or open flame, creating smoke that deposits these compounds onto the food.

Professor Lee claimed that his team's research could help improve 'public health'. (Getty Stock Images)

Other foods that are likely to be high in PAH include, burnt toast, overcooked bacon, and charcoal-grilled burgers, but they can also be found in cigarette smoke and car exhaust fumes.

Joon Goo Lee, professor at the Department of Food Science and Biotechnology at Seoul National University of Science and Technology, said: "Our research can improve public health by providing safe food.

"It also reduces the use and emission of hazardous chemicals in laboratory testing."

His team's research showcased why food specific testing maters, given that PAH levels can vary depending on ingredients used, processing, cooking methods, and environmental exposure.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-2345 or via their live chat feature, available 24/7 every day of the year.