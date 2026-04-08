An investigation claims to discovered the identity of the mysterious figure who founded Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is perhaps the most well-known cryptocurrency, and sparked a huge range of different currencies which have generally steadily climbed in value - despite some occasions where the value dropped.

The world of cryptocurrencies has since become far more mainstream, with people like Elon Musk and Donald Trump even launching their own cryptocurrencies.

Nonetheless, Bitcoin remains the largest, but the identity of its founder still remains a secret, known only as Satoshi Nakamoto.

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Nakamoto's true identity has become one of the great unknowns, creating a captivating story about the world's most influential cryptocurrency.

The investigation was carried out at the New York Times by John Carreyrou, who combed through internet posts to try and track down the founder.

It comes hot on the heels of a similar investigation which claimed to have identified the secretive street artist Banksy.

So who has the investigation claimed is the person behind Bitcoin?

The identity of Bitcoin's creator has been a mystery (Johner Images/Getty)

This is none other than Adam Back, a 55-year-old cryptographer and computer scientist from the UK.

One piece of the puzzle was apparent similarities in Back's beliefs around libertarianism with those of Nakamoto.

An email dated to September 23 1996 cited in the investigation saw Back describe cryptocurrency as 'a pivotal tool to reduce government power, and enable freedom and privacy'.

In an email from 2008, Back wrote that crypto is 'very attractive to the libertarian viewpoint if we can explain it properly.'

Meanwhile, other parts noticed similarities in the way that Nakamoto spoke about the topic, and the way Back spoke, while others suggested that Back fit the age profile, as a Nakamoto was estimated to be older than 50, and Back is 55.

However, Back himself has denied that he is the mysterious founder of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin has consistently risen in value since its foundation (Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In a post on X, he wrote: "i'm not satoshi, but I was early in laser focus on the positive societal implications of cryptography, online privacy and electronic cash, hence my ~1992 onwards active interest in applied research on ecash, privacy tech on cypherpunks list which led to hashcash and other ideas."

As for the evidence in the New York Times investigation, he dismissed it as 'a combination of coincidence and similar phrases from people with similar experience and interests'.

Back even joked that he hadn't acquired enough Bitcoin himself, writing: "Kicking myself for not mining in anger in 2009."

Nonetheless, in the investigation Back agreed on some things - that Nakamoto is over 50, and British.